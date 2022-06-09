Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Watch ENG Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

England will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they take on New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The second ENG vs NZ Test match starts June 10. The match will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)

England won the first Test at Lord's by five wickets and will start favourites against the reigning ICC World Test champions. The return of veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Board evidently boosted the team, and new captain Ben Stokes will hope for a series win on the first try.

But former captain Joe Root, who became the joint-youngest to 10,000 Test runs and won the player of the match award, remains the most important member of the team. In a match of attrition in London, Root's 115 in the fourth innings made all the difference. He has now moved to second in Test batters' ranking.

England have, in fact, named an unchanged side for the second Test against New Zealand, meaning spinner Jack Leach will be in the team after recovering from a concussion.

New Zealand, who failed to defend a target of 277 runs in the first Test, will miss the services of Colin de Grandhomme. The all-rounder has been ruled out of the remainder of England tour after a tear in his heel. Michael Bracewell has been named as the replacement.

England are 8th in the ICC Test Championship rankings with 19.23 PCT. The Kane Williamson-lead Kiwis are a rung above, at 7th with 33.33 PCT.

ENG vs NZ cricket match details

Match : England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test match;

Days : June 10 (Friday) to 14 (Tuesday);

Time : 3:30 PM IST daily/11:00 AM local;

Venue : Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

How to watch ENG vs NZ cricket match live

The second England vs New Zealand Test match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of England vs New Zealand will be available on SonyLiv.

In England, the match will be can be watched on Sky Sports – Main Event and Sky Cricket channels. ENG vs NZ live streaming is available on Sky Go.

In New Zealand, the ENG vs NZ Test cricket match will be broadcast on Spark Sport.

England vs New Zealand, Test head-to-head record

England lead New Zealand 49-12 in 108 Test matches played so far. There were 47 draws too. The Lord's win was England's first in eight matches against New Zealand.

In England, the hosts have won 31 of their 57 matches against New Zealand.

England vs New Zealand, Test series head-to-head record

England lead New Zealand 23-6 in the Test series head-to-head record. Nine series have ended in draws.

England last won a Test cricket series against New Zealand in 2013. New Zealand are on a three-series winning run against England.

England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test likely playing XIs

England : Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matthew Parkinson.

New Zealand : Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Cam Fletcher, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

Nottingham weather forecast

The weather forecast for all five match days is dry with very little chance of rain. The temperature in Nottingham on Day 1 of ENG vs NZ, second Test is expected to be between 12 to 22 degrees Celsius.