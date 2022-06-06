ENG Vs NZ: Colin De Grandhomme Ruled Out Of Test Series Due To Injury

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England due to injury, confirmed New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

ENG vs NZ 1st Test Scorecard | Cricket News

De Grandhomme had walked off the pitch during his fourth over after experiencing pain in his right leg on Day 3 of the recently-concluded England vs New Zealand first Test. NZC has said that a scan revealed a tear to Grandhomme’s right plantar fascia (heel). The injury is expected to keep him away from cricket for 10 to 12 weeks, informed New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who was with the squad for the first Test as cover for Henry Nicholls, has been added for the remainder of the series as de Grandhomme’s replacement.

“It’s a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series,” said Stead in an official release.

“He’s a massive part of our Test side and we’ll certainly miss him.

“It’s great to be able to call on someone like Michael who’s been with the squad for the past month and is match ready,” he added.

Notably, England on Sunday defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first Test of the three-match series between the sides at Lord’s. Chasing 277 to win, Joe Root’s unbeaten 115 helped the Three Lions reach home in the first session of the fourth day.

England and New Zealand face each other next on June 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham where the second Test kicks off. The two sides will play the final Test match at Headingley, Leeds starting June 23.