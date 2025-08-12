PSG Axe Gianluigi Donnarumma From UEFA Super Cup Squad As Summer Exit Beckons

Donnarumma had signed from AC Milan back in 2021
PSG play in the Super Cup clash with Tottenham
Donnarumma is linked with a host of European clubs
Gianluigi Donnarumma has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Super Cup clash with Tottenham.
The Italy goalkeeper, whose existing contract with the Champions League winners expires in June 2026, is heavily linked with a move away from Parc des Princes.
Donnarumma has been the subject of reported interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, while the former AC Milan stopper is also thought to be on the radar of the Rossoneri's rivals Inter.
Further indications his future lies elsewhere came last weekend, when PSG completed the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.
The latter could make his debut against Tottenham at Stadio Friuli on Wednesday, after Donnarumma was omitted from Luis Enrique's travelling party.
PSG will be looking to become the first French team to win the trophy, having lost out to Juventus in the 1996 two-legged showpiece.