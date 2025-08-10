Ligue 1 Transfers: PSG Sign Lucas Chevalier From Lille As Gianluigi Donnarumma Exit Talk Continues

Gianluigi Donnarumma only has one year remaining on his contract and saw his form dip in the 2024-25 season, where he conceded 24 Ligue 1 goals, despite Paris Saint-Germain's success

Updated on:
Lucas Chevalier has been capped by France up to under-21 level
Lucas Chevalier has been capped by France up to under-21 level
  • Lucas Chevalier expected to become Luis Enrique's first-choice goalkeeper

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma likely to move on from Paris Saint-Germain

  • Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan linked with Italy's Euro 2020-winning goalie

Paris Saint-Germain have signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille in a deal worth up to €55m, as Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to be touted for a transfer.

The European champions will reportedly pay an initial fee of €40m for the 23-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, with a further €15m due in add-ons.

Chevalier is expected to become Luis Enrique's first-choice goalkeeper, with Donnarumma – who helped them win a Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble in 2024-25 – likely to move on.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Italy's Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper, with a return to Serie A with Inter Milan also a possibility.

Donnarumma only has one year remaining on his contract and saw his form dip last season, despite PSG's success.

Excluding penalties and own goals, Donnarumma conceded 24 Ligue 1 goals from shots with an expected goals on target (xGoT) value of 21.1.

Screengrab of the incident involving Monaco defender Wilfried Singo (left) and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in Ligue 1. - null
Gianluigi Donnarumma Injury Update: PSG Goalie Needs Staples To Close Wounds After Wilfried Singo Mishap

BY Outlook Sports Desk

That effectively means he conceded 2.9 goals more than anticipated based on the strength of his opponents' finishing.

Chevalier, by contrast, conceded 31 goals from shots with an xGoT value of 40.6, meaning he prevented 9.6 goals via his shot-stopping as Lille finished fifth.

Chevalier told the PSG website: "I am a kid that is living his dream. Ever since I was small, I wanted to play at the very highest level. 

"I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, [club advisor] Luis Campos and the coach, Luis Enrique, all his coaching staff and everyone that worked hard to get me to Paris Saint-Germain. 

"I'm really delighted to be here. I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition."

PSG begin their campaign against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, before visiting Nantes for their Ligue 1 opener four days later.

