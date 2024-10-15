PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Match 'In The Balance' After Day One, Says Matthew Potts

Matthew Potts thinks England's second Test against Pakistan is "in the balance" after day one saw the hosts reach stumps on 259-5. (Highlights | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Kamran Ghulam was the star for Pakistan on his debut, with his sublime knock of 118 pushing them to their tally.
Jack Leach had taken two early wickets, finishing the day on 2-92, while Potts and Brydon Carse also got in on the action before Shoaib Bashir removed Ghulam late on.
Playing on the same pitch as the first Test, England's spinners struggled to make an impact compared to the seamers.
But Potts, playing for the first time since the Sri Lanka series in August after replacing Gus Atkison, remained upbeat about England's performance.
"We created a lot of chances over the course of the day. The boys stuck at it, and we are pleased where we are with it now," Potts told BBC Test Match Special.
"You don't tell a score until both sides have batted on it. It appeared to be flatter than we expected. The game is in the balance, a couple of early ones in the morning, and we will see what it is.
"I think it did spin; slow spin kept a bit low. The lads stuck to the basics really well in some strong heat today. A couple of early wickets in the morning and hopefully we can run through them."