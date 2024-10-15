Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Match 'In The Balance' After Day One, Says Matthew Potts

Matthew Potts, playing for the first time since the Sri Lanka series in August after replacing Gus Atkinson, remained upbeat about England's performance on Day 1 against Pakistan

Matthew Potts
England bowler Matthew Potts
info_icon

Matthew Potts thinks England's second Test against Pakistan is "in the balance" after day one saw the hosts reach stumps on 259-5. (Highlights | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Kamran Ghulam was the star for Pakistan on his debut, with his sublime knock of 118 pushing them to their tally.

Jack Leach had taken two early wickets, finishing the day on 2-92, while Potts and Brydon Carse also got in on the action before Shoaib Bashir removed Ghulam late on.

Playing on the same pitch as the first Test, England's spinners struggled to make an impact compared to the seamers.

But Potts, playing for the first time since the Sri Lanka series in August after replacing Gus Atkison, remained upbeat about England's performance.

"We created a lot of chances over the course of the day. The boys stuck at it, and we are pleased where we are with it now," Potts told BBC Test Match Special.

"You don't tell a score until both sides have batted on it. It appeared to be flatter than we expected. The game is in the balance, a couple of early ones in the morning, and we will see what it is.

"I think it did spin; slow spin kept a bit low. The lads stuck to the basics really well in some strong heat today. A couple of early wickets in the morning and hopefully we can run through them."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: KL Rahul Returns To Bengaluru For Third Time In Red-Ball Cricket
  2. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pro Cricket League Announces Fixtures For Season 1
  4. SL Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Debutant Wellalage Takes Centre Stage To Level Series For Sri Lanka
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies Beat England By Six Wickets, Join South Africa In Semi-Finals
Football News
  1. Women's Super League: Arsenal Interim Coach 'Shocked' By News Of Eidevall's Departure
  2. Harry Kane Lauds 'Fantastic' Tuchel But Unaware Of Growing England Links
  3. Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Mane Sends Senegal Through But Ghana On The Brink In AFCON Qualifying
  4. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Dealt Blow As Wirtz Suffers Ankle Injury
  5. Women's Super League: Arsenal Look For New Head Coach After Eidevall's Departure
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Samsung Workers Call Off Strike After Extensive Meeting With Company, TN Govt | Explained
  2. 20 Kuki, Meitei MLAs Hold Meeting With MHA Officials In Delhi First Time Since 2023 Manipur Violence
  3. Ten Indian Flights Receive Bomb Threats In 48Hrs, Aviation Security On High Alert | Details
  4. 'Nonsense', 'Media Needs Introspection': EC Slams Exit Polls, Early Trends; Denies EVM Tampering
  5. The Real Reason Behind India And Canada's Failing Diplomatic Ties
Entertainment News
  1. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  5. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Taliban Bans Media From Publishing Images Of ‘All Living Beings’
  2. Europa Clipper: NASA's Dive Into The Ocean Of Jupiter's Moon | Things To Know
  3. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India After November
  4. Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
  5. Five Eyes Alliance And The Nijjar Killing Case | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Urges Centre To Step In As Bengal Govt Fails To Follow Order; Cal HC Allows Protesters Carnival
  2. Punjab Panchayat Polls: Firing Reported Outside Two Polling Booths, Six Injured
  3. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling On Nov 20, Counting Of Votes On Nov 23 | Full Schedule
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23
  6. ISSF Shooting World Cup Final Highlights: Sonam Uttam Maskar Shines With Silver While Others Falter
  7. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  8. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan