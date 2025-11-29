Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: PAK Win Toss, Choose To Field First

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: PAK and SL will lock horns in the final of the Tri-nation series. While Pakistan will enter as the favourites, Sri Lanka will take inspiration from their win against them in the last league match.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final
PAK and SL will lock horns in the final of the Tri-nation series at the Rawalpindi Stadium. X/Sri Lanka Cricket
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Saturday, November 29 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan at their home turf will enter as favourites in the final to clinch the trophy. However, is a dangerous team and the capability to surprise PAK at their home. SL and PAK locked horns in the last league match where SL overpowered them by 6 runs in a last ball thriller. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the Tri-series final here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: PAK 8/0 (1)

Sri Lanka gets off to a decent start in the 1st over of Shaheen Afridi by getting 8 runs on the board courtesy a beautiful cover drive by Kamil Mishara.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Toss Update

The news in Out! Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the finals.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Welcome!

Welcome all the cricket buff, we're here with the live coverage of the Tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned to get the live score and latest updates of the final.

