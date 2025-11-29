Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: PAK Win Toss, Choose To Field First

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: PAK 8/0 (1)
Sri Lanka gets off to a decent start in the 1st over of Shaheen Afridi by getting 8 runs on the board courtesy a beautiful cover drive by Kamil Mishara.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Playing XIs
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Toss Update
The news in Out! Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the finals.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Final: Welcome!
Welcome all the cricket buff, we're here with the live coverage of the Tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned to get the live score and latest updates of the final.