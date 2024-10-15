Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: PAK Begin Life Without Babar, Shaheen

The second Test between Pakistan and England starts today in Multan. Follow live scores and ball by ball commentary of the PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test match here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Both teams already revealed their Playing 11s a day before the match. Ben Stokes returned to the England side as their skipper after fully recovering from an injury. Pakistan, on the other hand, have taken some drastic steps and have 'rested' the big guns like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.
Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir
Pakistan had become the first team in Test cricket's history to lose by an innings despite scoring over 500 runs when England inflicted an embarassing defeat to the Shan Masood-led side.