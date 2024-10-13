Cricket

Pakistan Vs England, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match

Pakistan will face England in the second Test starting on Tuesday, 15th October in Multan. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the PAK Vs ENG test cricket match

Englands Ollie Pope, left, shakes hand with Pakistans Aamer Jamal. AP Photo
England's Ollie Pope, left, shakes hand with Pakistan's Aamer Jamal on the end of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
After a big defeat in the opening Test match in Multan, Pakistan are set to clash with England in the second Test cricket match of the bilateral series starting on Tuesday, 15th October in Multan. (More Cricket News)

The Shan Masood-led Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 47 runs despite making 556 runs in the first innings. Joe Root and Harry Brook stitched a 454-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the first innings to help England post a big total.

England declared on 823/7 and bowled out Pakistan for 220 runs in their second innings to take an unassailable lead in the three-match Test series.

Now, the Pakistan cricket team is set to make some changes in their playing XI and may look to level the series with a win in Multan. England's full-time captain Ben Stokes is set to return to the playing XI after recovering from a hamstring.

Joe Root and Harry Brook. - AP/Anjum Naveed
ENG Vs PAK: Talking Points From England's Epic First Innings Ft. Joe Root And Harry Brook

BY Outlook Sports Desk

England Tour Of Pakistan 2024: Full Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

England: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Check out below how you can watch the second Pakistan vs England Test live.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Pakistan vs England second Test match?

The second Pakistan vs England Test match is in Multan set to be played from October 15 to 19. The day's play will begin at 10:30 am IST every day.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs England second Test match live?

Sky Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the England Tour Of Pakistan 2024 in the United Kingdom. It will be live-streamed on the Sky Sports Main Event.

In India, the second Pakistan vs England Test match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. The TV broadcast of the match is not yet confirmed.

