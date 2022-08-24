Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ENG Vs SA, 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Replaces Matthew Potts In England Playing XI

Ollie Robinson was England's leading wicket-taker with 28 in his first summer of Test cricket last year but has since struggled with injuries.

Ollie Robinson got through a four-day tour match against South Africa for England Lions.
Ollie Robinson got through a four-day tour match against South Africa for England Lions. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 4:46 pm

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson will make his first test appearance since January after being called up Wednesday for the second match of the series against South Africa, having proved his fitness following a string of niggling injuries. (More Cricket News)

Robinson will replace Matt Potts in England's only change for the Old Trafford test starting Thursday, in the wake of an innings defeat to the Proteas at Lord's last week.

Robinson was England's leading wicket-taker with 28 in his first summer of test cricket last year but has since struggled with injuries, with his fitness publicly criticized by bowling coach Jon Lewis during the Ashes tour Down Under.

He got through a four-day tour match against South Africa for England Lions — essentially the national team's reserve side — and now replaces Potts, who failed to make an impression at Lord's especially against the Proteas' left-handers.

Related stories

ENG Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa Complete England Rout Inside Three Days - In Pics

ENG Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa Thrash England By An Innings And 12 Runs

ENG Vs SA, 1st Test: England Fight Back After Kagiso Rabada Fifer For South Africa - Day 2 In Pics

With no other opener in the squad, Zak Crawley was retained in the team but he will go into the match with the pressure firmly on him, with his average this summer having dropped to 16.40 across 10 test innings.

South Africa has yet to name its team for the second test.

Tags

Sports Cricket South Africa's Tour Of England Ollie Robinson Matthew Potts England National Cricket Team South Africa National Crticket Team Manchester Test Jon Lewis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read