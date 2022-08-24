ENG Vs SA, 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Replaces Matthew Potts In England Playing XI

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson will make his first test appearance since January after being called up Wednesday for the second match of the series against South Africa, having proved his fitness following a string of niggling injuries. (More Cricket News)

Robinson will replace Matt Potts in England's only change for the Old Trafford test starting Thursday, in the wake of an innings defeat to the Proteas at Lord's last week.

Robinson was England's leading wicket-taker with 28 in his first summer of test cricket last year but has since struggled with injuries, with his fitness publicly criticized by bowling coach Jon Lewis during the Ashes tour Down Under.

He got through a four-day tour match against South Africa for England Lions — essentially the national team's reserve side — and now replaces Potts, who failed to make an impression at Lord's especially against the Proteas' left-handers.

With no other opener in the squad, Zak Crawley was retained in the team but he will go into the match with the pressure firmly on him, with his average this summer having dropped to 16.40 across 10 test innings.

South Africa has yet to name its team for the second test.