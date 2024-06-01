Pramila Bisoyi is an Indian politician and social worker. She gained recognition for her efforts in promoting education and healthcare in rural Odisha. In 2019, she was elected as the Sarpanch (village head) of Bangomunda Gram Panchayat in Kalahandi district, Odisha, making her the first tribal woman to hold the position in the state.

Bisoyi has been a staunch advocate for education in her village and beyond. She has spearheaded campaigns to increase awareness about the importance of education and to improve access to quality schooling for children in rural areas. Through her efforts, she has worked to establish new schools, upgrade existing facilities, and promote literacy among the tribal population. Bisoyi recognized the importance of education and worked tirelessly to promote it in her village. She mobilized resources to establish schools and improve educational facilities. Her efforts didn't stop there; she also focused on healthcare, advocating for better medical services and facilities for the villagers.

Recognizing the dire need for better healthcare services in her community, Bisoyi has led movements to improve healthcare infrastructure and access to medical facilities. She has worked to bring medical camps, health awareness programs, and basic healthcare services to underserved areas, aiming to address the healthcare disparities faced by tribal communities.

Bisoyi has also been actively involved in environmental conservation efforts. She has organized tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and initiatives to raise awareness about environmental issues such as deforestation and pollution. By mobilizing the community to take action, she aims to protect natural resources and preserve the environment for future generations.

Bisoyi's election as the first tribal woman Sarpanch in Odisha shattered stereotypes and challenged traditional gender roles.

She has been a champion for girls' education, advocating for equal access to schooling and educational opportunities

As a Sarpanch, Bisoyi has prioritized women's health and well-being, working to improve access to healthcare services and reproductive health resources in her community.

Bisoyi has been instrumental in creating economic opportunities for women through self-help groups and skill development programs.

Bisoyi's leadership as Sarpanch has provided a platform for women's voices to be heard and represented in local governance.