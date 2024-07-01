Konal Srikar Bharat is an Indian International cricketer who plays as a wicket-keeper batsman for the Indian cricket team, Andhra in domestic cricket and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. In February 2023, he made his Test debut for India against Australia. In February 2015, he became the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a triple hundred in the Ranji trophy.

In 2015, he was signed up by the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils. In February 2021, he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 India Premiere League.

In February 2022, he was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the auction for the 2022 IPL. In the following year, he was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the auction for the 2023 IPL. In December 2023, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2024 IPL.

In international cricket, Bharat was added to India’s Test squad for the second Test against Bangladesh in 2019.

In January 2021, he was named as one of the five standby players in India’s Test squad for their series against England.

In 2022, he was named in the Indian squad to play against Sri Lanka in February and against England in May.

In February 2023, Bharat made his test debut against Australia. In January 2024, he was selected in India’s test squad for the test series against England.