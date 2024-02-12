IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: KS Bharat Likely To Be Dropped, Dhruv Jurel To Replace In Rajkot - Report

As per reports, Kishan is training with Pandya brothers in Baroda. The BCCI will look into his fitness and then take a call.

"In the next few days, all the players will be communicated by the BCCI to play for their state team in the Ranji Trophy, as long as they are not on national duty, with only those who are unfit and recovering at the NCA being granted an exemption. The Board isn't too happy with certain players already in IPL mode from January," a source said.