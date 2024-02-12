IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: KS Bharat Likely To Be Dropped, Dhruv Jurel To Replace In Rajkot - Report

Indian cricket team are set to make an alteration to their playing XI come February 15 for the third Test in Rajkot as they are all set to rope in Dhruv Jurel for KS Bharat. Bharat has been decent form for the India A vs England Lions tour but has failed to replicate the same for the senior team with the bat. (Streaming | Cricket News)
Despite his ace glove-keeping, Bharat has not utilised his batting potential. The Andhra keeper, who made his debut in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is yet to score a fifty in senior colours and has a batting average of 20.09.
On his home ground, Bharat could not contribute with the bat despite batting lower down the order. He returned with the scores of 17 and 6 in the first and second innings of the Visakhapatnam Test. With Jurel waiting in the wings, it seems the team management have run out of patience with Bharat as looks set to be reportedly sidelined.
"Bharat's batting has been well below-par, while his 'keeping hasn't been great either. He isn't making use of his chances. Jurel, on the other hand, is talented, has a good attitude and has a bright future. He has done well for Uttar Pradesh, India A and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Don't be surprised if Jurel makes his Test debut at Rajkot," a source told TOI.
With Rishabh Pant battling fitness, and the likes of Ishan Kishan (unavailble) and Bharat not in the picture anymore; it seems Jurel could look to cement his spot in the Test team.
As per reports, Kishan is training with Pandya brothers in Baroda. The BCCI will look into his fitness and then take a call.
"In the next few days, all the players will be communicated by the BCCI to play for their state team in the Ranji Trophy, as long as they are not on national duty, with only those who are unfit and recovering at the NCA being granted an exemption. The Board isn't too happy with certain players already in IPL mode from January," a source said.
: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep. * Subject to fitness.