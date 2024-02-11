India Vs England, 3rd Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG's Tour Of IND 2024 On TV And Online

After a brief hiatus, the Test action is all set to resume between India and England as the two sides lock horns in the third Test starting February 15, Thursday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot. The five-match series between these two teams has reached a thrilling position with the series pegged at 1-1. (IND Vs AUS Live Blog | More Cricket News)
After a 28-run defeat in the first Test in Hyderabad, India clawed their way back in the series with a 106-victory in Visakhapatnam in the second Test. Hosts will look to start on a positive note sans Virat Kohli. The star batter will not play any part in the remainder of the series as continues to remain out on 'personal reasons'.
Advertisement
However, the positive news for India is the return of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, if they pass fitness, could make a return to the playing XI. As for the tourists, Ben Stokes-led English side have no fresh updates from their team.
Advertisement
The rise of Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed has given the English team management some positive news despite the series level at 1-1. The England team were away to Abu Dhabi after spending some tiem away from the game and could come back as re-energised for the Rajkot Test. After Jasprit Bumrah's special bowling effort in Vizag, English think-tank could look to rejig their plans in the Third Test.
Advertisement
Furthermore, England were jolted by the news that Jack Leach won't play any part in the remainder of the series with the injury he sustained in the first Test. Ben Stokes-led side would have to rely on young spinning duo of Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root for the three Tests.
Advertisement
Head-To-Head Record In Tests
Total matches played - 133
India won - 32
England won - 51
Drawn - 50
:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep. * Subject to fitness.
England: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
When will India vs England, 3rd Test, be played?
The third Test between the two teams will commence on February 15, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.
Where will India vs England, 3rd Test, be played?
The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot.
Where to watch India vs England, 3rd Test, on TV?
The Sports 18 network will broadcast the India vs England Test series live in India.
Where to live stream, India vs England, 3rd Test?
JioCinema will provide live streaming for the India vs England Test series on both its app and website.