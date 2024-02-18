India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Updates: Visitors Chasing 556 After Yashasvi Jaiswal Double Ton Put Hosts In Control

What seemed an even competition at one point, threatens to turn into an utterly one-sided affair, as India ramp up the score for the final days of the third Test. Having successfully returned the entire Three Lions' team on Day 3, the Men in Blue then set about increasing the gap between them, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a ton to add to their total. India finished Day 3 with 196 runs for the loss of two wickets and a lead that had stretched beyond the 300-run mark. (Streaming | Cricket News)

They will pick up where they left off on Day 3; follow it here live.