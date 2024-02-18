India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Updates: Visitors Chasing 556 After Yashasvi Jaiswal Double Ton Put Hosts In Control

Hello and Welcome!
What seemed an even competition at one point, threatens to turn into an utterly one-sided affair, as India ramp up the score for the final days of the third Test. Having successfully returned the entire Three Lions' team on Day 3, the Men in Blue then set about increasing the gap between them, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a ton to add to their total. India finished Day 3 with 196 runs for the loss of two wickets and a lead that had stretched beyond the 300-run mark. (Streaming | Cricket News)
They will pick up where they left off on Day 3; follow it here live.
And Another!
Jasprit Bumrah gets Zak Crawley for 11 off 26 and India are firmly in control as session two comes to a close. The Players head in for tea ahead of the final session of the day.
Breakthrough For India
Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel combine to run Ben Duckett out for just four runs. A huge loss for England and a big, big get for India early on in the visitors' innings.
Slow Start For England
The Three Lions have just made 15 runs, approaching sixth over, so far. Is this an indication of their wider, more conservative strategy? With the target slightly out of reach, could England be playing cautiously to nick a draw?
A Quick Turnaround...
...and England are on the crease to bat. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett open the innings.
And That's That For India
The Men In Blue declare their innings with a 556-run lead over England, giving the visitors four-and-a-half sessions to try and chase down the total. Sarfaraz Khan, who ended India's second innings with a barrage of boundaries, allows the young Yashasvi Jaiswal to take the lead and take in the plaudits as the duo walk back to the pavilion, signalling an end to an outstanding batting display by the hosts.
Second Double Century For Yashasvi Jaiswal!
What a passage of play for the Indian team as Yashasvi Jaiswal completes the second double century of his Test career - mere moments after Sarfaraz Khan scored his semi-ton.
Jaiswal had scored his previous in the last Test match against England...and he is now on the prowl for the most sixes in a Test innings by an individual in history!
Back-To-Back Fifties For Sarfaraz!
What a start to Sarfaraz Khan's Test career, he scores his second half-century in as many innings, this one coming in 65 balls.
Six, Six, SIX!
Yashasvi Jaiswal is making light work of Jimmy Anderson of all people, treating Test cricket like T20. He hits the veteran for three sixes in succession, placed beyond the peripheries, all over the pitch. What a remarkable display from the youngster, who is now 21 away from his second double ton already!
Session Two Begins!
...and Jaiswal has his 150 in 192 balls. He seems certain for a long spell in the Indian team following his form, so far, in the series.
Session One Ends
118 runs and two wickets later, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan walk back to the pavilion for lunch; Jaiswal is a run away from 150, while Khan is looking every bit as exciting as he did in the first innings.
India ahead by 440 in the match.
India 400 Ahead Now
It will be interesting to see what the Indian coaching team does now. With the first session quickly reaching its end, will Rahul Dravid and Co opt for their batters to bat for one more, or will they be more aggressive and push England onto the crease in the hopes of securing a win early.
It will take a record chase from here on for England to win, but the spectre of a draw must be looming large in the back of the Indian coaching team's ming.
Another One Bites The Dust!
Kuldeep Yadav walks back to the pavilion after giving away his wicket to Rehan Ahmed. Yadav, again, performed his duties as the night-watchman admirably, dragging India from a sticky situation toward the end of Day 3 to a position of strength on Day 4.
Sarfaraz Khan up next for India.
Jaiswal Returns To Crease...
...and will pick things up at 104 from 133 runs. He had returned to the stands retired hurt the day before.
Breakthrough For England!
Anguish for Shubman Gill, who walks back to the pavilion with 91 in 151 balls after being run out by Ben Stokes. It's the wicket they have been waiting for, could it now spark an England comeback to breathe some verve into this quickly fading Test match?
India Steady With 60 Overs Gone
The Men in Blue have taken complete control of this Test match with their lead already in the 350s. India still have eight wickets left; at this rate, it is more likely that they declare their innings before the end of the day today than return to the pavilion all out.
Ashwin On His Way Back
Ravichandran Ashwin is on his way back to the stadium in Rajkot, after leaving the camp to deal with a family emergency a few days ago. The spinner's return will be a big boost to the hosts!
200 Up For India In Second Innings
They currently lead England by 326 runs with eight left to bat.
Day 4, Session One...
...Here we go!
Reminder: Jaiswal Still In Play
Some might have been perturbed by the visuals of Yashasvi Jaiswal walking back to the pavilion shortly after his century yesterday, but the Indian batter merely retired out and is still in contention to bat on Day 4. India have, so far, lost Rohit Sharma and Rajat Patidar, with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav on crease.
Can Siraj Keep Up His Good Form?
India vs England, 3rd Test, Playing XIs
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin*, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
*Unavailable due to personal emergency.