President Murmu hailed India’s chess dominance and women athletes in her Independence Day eve address
She highlighted the National Sports Policy 2025’s focus on accountability and new funding models
The National Sports Governance Bill, now passed, promises strict regulation and quick dispute resolution
President Droupadi Murmu, on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, hailed India’s rise as a global chess powerhouse and said the country stands on the brink of "transformative changes" in sports.
18-year-old D Gukesh’s historic triumph as the youngest world champion last year sparked a remarkable run for India’s chess prodigies, with R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali producing a succession of brilliant, high-pressure performances on the international stage.
"Brimming with a new confidence, our youth are making a mark in sports and games. Chess, for example, is now dominated by India's youngsters like never before. We foresee transformative changes which will establish India as a global sporting power-house under the vision contained in the National Sports Policy 2025," the president said in her address.
"Our daughters are our pride, breaking barriers in every sphere, from defence and security to sports," she said. "Sports are a key measure of excellence, empowerment and potential. In the FIDE Women’s World Cup chess championship, it was an all-India final, with 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh facing 38-year-old Koneru Humpy."
"This underlines the sustained and globally comparable excellence across generations among our women. The gender gap in employment has also been reducing. With ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, the empowerment of women is no longer a slogan but a reality," she added.
The National Sports Policy emphasises holding administrators accountable and putting systems in place to “ensure ethical practices, fair play and healthy competition” in sports.
It also calls for setting up national agencies and inter-ministerial committees to enable swift action and effective problem-solving, fostering transparency and smooth functioning across the sporting ecosystem.
The policy proposes a revamped funding mechanism, including initiatives such as "Adopt an Athlete", "Adopt a District", "Adopt a Venue", "One Corporate-One Sport", and "One PSU-One State" wherever feasible.
Following the policy’s unveiling on July 1, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the long-awaited National Sports Governance Bill in Parliament. The landmark legislation, aimed at establishing a strict regulatory framework for National Sports Federations and providing a fast-track mechanism for dispute resolution, has since been passed by both Houses.
Mandaviya, calling it the most significant sporting reform since Independence, has pledged to implement its provisions within six months.
