Name: Tom Hartley

Born: January 26, 1998, in Ormskirk, Lancashire, England

Tom Hartley, is a left-arm orthodox spin bowler and left-handed batsman who plays for Lancashire County Cricket Club. In his cricketing career, Tom Hartley has shown his prowess across various formats. In Tests, he has played 5 matches, claiming 22 wickets with an average of 36.13 and an economy rate of 3.17. His best figures in Tests are 7/62. However, in ODIs, he has played 2 matches but is yet to take a wicket, with an economy rate of 4.80. In First-Class cricket, he has been quite consistent, taking 62 wickets in 26 matches with an average of 36.48 and an economy rate of 2.77. Hartley has shown glimpses of his bowling talent in List A matches, taking 1 wicket in 5 matches. However, his standout performances come in T20 cricket, where he has taken 68 wickets in 82 matches, with a commendable economy rate of 7.85. His best T20 bowling figures are 4/16, showcasing his ability to contain runs while taking wickets. On the batting front, Hartley has contributed valuable runs across formats, with his highest score being 73 not out in First-Class cricket. In T20s, he has scored 245 runs at an impressive strike rate of 121.89.

Hartley began his cricket journey at Ormskirk Cricket Club, where he developed his skills as a left-arm spinner. He represented Lancashire at various age-group levels, including Under-14s, Under-15s, and Under-17s. In 2016, Hartley was part of the Lancashire Under-19 team that won the County Championship title.

In 2017, Hartley made his Second XI debut for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire, taking three wickets in the first innings. He continued to impress in the Second XI Championship, claiming 18 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.88.

Hartley's performances earned him a call-up to the England Under-19 squad for the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. He played in six matches during the tournament, taking eight wickets at an average of 30.37, with his best figures of 3/19 coming against Bangladesh in the quarterfinals.

After the Under-19 World Cup, Hartley returned to Lancashire and made his first-class debut against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship. He claimed two wickets in the match, including that of England batsman Alex Hales.

In 2019, Hartley played a crucial role in Lancashire's Royal London One-Day Cup campaign, taking 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 18.41. His best figures of 4/24 came against Derbyshire in the group stage. Lancashire reached the semi-finals of the tournament before losing to Hampshire.

Hartley's breakthrough season came in 2020 when he established himself as a regular in Lancashire's first XI. In the Bob Willis Trophy, he claimed 16 wickets in five matches at an average of 18.56, with his best figures of 6/79 coming against Nottinghamshire. Hartley's performances helped Lancashire reach the final of the tournament, where they lost to Essex.

In the 2021 County Championship, Hartley continued to impress, taking 20 wickets in seven matches at an average of 24.90. His best figures of 5/49 came against Glamorgan in the first innings of the match. Lancashire finished third in Group 3 of the County Championship, narrowly missing out on a place in Division One.

Hartley's performances for Lancashire earned him recognition from the England selectors, and he was named in the England Lions squad for their tour of Australia in 2022. He played in two unofficial Test matches against Australia A, taking four wickets at an average of 45.25.

However, his fortunes changed dramatically during England's Test tour of India in January 2024. In the series opener at Hyderabad, he made a significant impact, claiming nine wickets in the match, including a career-best 7-62 in the second innings, helping England secure a famous win despite a first-innings deficit. He finished the series as England's leading wicket-taker with a total of 22 wickets, even though India eventually won the series 4-1. Before his international breakthrough, Hartley had shown promise in domestic cricket, particularly in T20s, where he excelled for Lancashire and Manchester Originals. He also proved himself as a handy lower-order batsman, with two first-class fifties to his name.

