At the time of writing the report, he was involved in an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 84 runs in 53 balls with Shreyas Iyer (22 off 53). Earlier, the left-handed opener contributed 26 and 15 runs in stands of 40 with Rohit Sharma and 49 with Shubman Gill. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 103 off 154 balls, and India 173/2 in 49 overs.