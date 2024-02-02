After missing out on a deserved hundred by 20 runs a few days ago, young Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday hit a fine century as India looked to post a big first innings total against England in the second Test. (Live Blog | Streaming | Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Brings Up Second Ton With Six - Watch
Jaiswal brought his ton in 151 deliveries as India looked to seize the initiative in the second Test in Visakhapatnam
Batting first, India lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early, but Jaiswal held firm, punishing the visiting bowlers with smart shot selection. The 22-year-old from Suriya in Uttar Pradesh reached the landmark with a six off Tom Hartley in the 49th over, over long-on for his third maximum.
Advertisement
At the time of writing the report, he was involved in an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 84 runs in 53 balls with Shreyas Iyer (22 off 53). Earlier, the left-handed opener contributed 26 and 15 runs in stands of 40 with Rohit Sharma and 49 with Shubman Gill. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 103 off 154 balls, and India 173/2 in 49 overs.
Advertisement
Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut against the West Indies in July 2023 in Roseau. He hit 171 in the debut innings, and was involved in a 229-run opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma, who himself hit 103.
Advertisement
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar.
Advertisement
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.
India lost the first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad despite taking a 190-run first innings lead. Jaiswal contributed with 80 runs as India posted 436 all out in reply to England's 246 all out. The visitors then rode Ollie Pope's 196 to set a 231-run target. India could manage only 202 in the second essay with Jaiswal scoring 15.