Farewell Series For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? BCCI Clears Air - Here's What Rajeev Shukla Said

As speculation intensifies regarding special farewell matches for Indian cricket greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the BCCI has made its position clear that both stars have not retired from ODIs and retirement calls will only be made by the players themselves.
Both Kohli and Rohit called time on their T20I careers after the World Cup win in 2024 and stepped away from Test cricket in May 2025. This left ODI cricket as the only format in which they remain active for India. As of now, the next major assignment for the two is the ODI series in Australia this October.
Rumours about Sachin Tendulkar-style send-offs have gained steam, but BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, speaking in a podcast at the UP T20 League, insisted that fans should not worry about parting celebrations or forced retirement.
“They haven’t retired, haven’t they? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven’t taken retirement, so why are you talking and worrying about their farewell? Retirement from two formats, that’s the phases, but they are still playing ODIs. Don’t worry this much. BCCI policy is quite clear; we don’t ask anyone to retire, they have to make their decisions themselves. He has to take that call, and we respect that,” Shukla said when questioned about a send-off series.
Shukla also praised Kohli for his fitness and Rohit for his ongoing strong performance in ODIs. He dismissed the urgency for any forced farewell, saying: “We’ll cross the bridge when we come to it. You are already arranging their farewell! Virat Kohli is very fit, and Rohit Sharma plays very well. Why are you worried about their farewell?”
Both legends continue with ODI cricket alone and recent stats highlight their value with Kohli averaging over 61 and Rohit nearly 49 in ODIs since 2023. Media reports have floated the idea that selectors might want both to feature in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove readiness for the 2027 World Cup, but so far, no mandates have been issued.
For now, BCCI remains firm that only Kohli and Rohit themselves will decide when their time is up. Farewell celebrations will come if and when both icons make their call. Fans, Shukla emphasizes, need not worry or rush their heroes into retirement.