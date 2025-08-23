Farewell Series For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? BCCI Clears Air - Here's What Rajeev Shukla Said

“They haven’t retired, haven’t they? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven’t taken retirement, so why are you talking and worrying about their farewell? Retirement from two formats, that’s the phases, but they are still playing ODIs. Don’t worry this much. BCCI policy is quite clear; we don’t ask anyone to retire, they have to make their decisions themselves. He has to take that call, and we respect that,” Shukla said when questioned about a send-off series.