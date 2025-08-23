Farewell Series For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? BCCI Clears Air - Here's What Rajeev Shukla Said

Despite growing talk about a Sachin-like send-off for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has clarified both are still active in ODIs and won’t be asked to retire as it is thier own decision

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCCI Clears Air: No Farewell Series Yet For Kohli And Rohit, Retirement Is Their Decision
Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli captured in the same frame. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Tests and T20Is but continue playing ODIs

  • BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla addressed speculation about their farewell, stating both are yet to retire from ODIs

  • Shukla said BCCI policy never asks any player to retire, the call always belongs to the player

  • He reiterated Kohli’s fitness and Rohit’s performance, dismissing the urgency for a send-off

  • BCCI will consider farewell match arrangements when an official retirement is announced

As speculation intensifies regarding special farewell matches for Indian cricket greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the BCCI has made its position clear that both stars have not retired from ODIs and retirement calls will only be made by the players themselves.

Both Kohli and Rohit called time on their T20I careers after the World Cup win in 2024 and stepped away from Test cricket in May 2025. This left ODI cricket as the only format in which they remain active for India. As of now, the next major assignment for the two is the ODI series in Australia this October.

Rumours about Sachin Tendulkar-style send-offs have gained steam, but BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, speaking in a podcast at the UP T20 League, insisted that fans should not worry about parting celebrations or forced retirement.

“They haven’t retired, haven’t they? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven’t taken retirement, so why are you talking and worrying about their farewell? Retirement from two formats, that’s the phases, but they are still playing ODIs. Don’t worry this much. BCCI policy is quite clear; we don’t ask anyone to retire, they have to make their decisions themselves. He has to take that call, and we respect that,” Shukla said when questioned about a send-off series.

Shukla also praised Kohli for his fitness and Rohit for his ongoing strong performance in ODIs. He dismissed the urgency for any forced farewell, saying: “We’ll cross the bridge when we come to it. You are already arranging their farewell! Virat Kohli is very fit, and Rohit Sharma plays very well. Why are you worried about their farewell?”

Both legends continue with ODI cricket alone and recent stats highlight their value with Kohli averaging over 61 and Rohit nearly 49 in ODIs since 2023. Media reports have floated the idea that selectors might want both to feature in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove readiness for the 2027 World Cup, but so far, no mandates have been issued.

For now, BCCI remains firm that only Kohli and Rohit themselves will decide when their time is up. Farewell celebrations will come if and when both icons make their call. Fans, Shukla emphasizes, need not worry or rush their heroes into retirement.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Due to Illness; Ankit Kumar To Lead North Zone - Report

  2. SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

  3. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  4. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  4. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  5. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  2. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  5. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala