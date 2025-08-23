Marseille vs Paris FC, Ligue 1 2025-26: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the second goal for Marseille against Paris FC. | Photo: Sebastien Paoli for Instagram/olympiquedemarseille

Catch the highlights of the French Ligue 1 2025-26, matchday 2 fixture between Marseille and Paris FC at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday, 23 August 2025. Marseille sealed their first win of the season, beating the newly-promoted Paris FC 5-2, courtesy of a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Mason Greenwood scored from the spot in the 18th minute after Aubameyang was fouled in the box, and the Gabonese doubled the lead six minutes later. Ilan Kebbal pulled one back for Paris FC soon after, and Moses Simon levelled the scores in the 58th minute. However, Marseille roared back through Aubameyang, who scored in the 73rd minute to regain the lead for his side. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a stunner in the 81st minute, and Robinio Vaz netted from the last touch of the game in added time to complete the rout. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Marseille vs Paris FC match right here.

23 Aug 2025, 06:58:04 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Greetings! Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us for some French League action this weekend. Marseille host Paris FC at the Stade Velodrome and we will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the clash.

23 Aug 2025, 07:25:20 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Start Time, Streaming The game kicks off at 8:30pm IST. The Marseille vs Paris FC, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. Fans in France can watch it on DAZN France, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+.

𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 ⚔️

Here's the XI selected by coach 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲 𝗭𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗶 👊



𝑳𝒆 𝟏𝟏 𝒅𝒆 𝒅𝒆́𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕 ✨

Voici les joueurs qui débuteront à l'Orange Vélodrome 💪



Voici les joueurs qui débuteront à l’Orange Vélodrome 💪



🔵⚪️ #CertifiéParis #OMPFC pic.twitter.com/ZknbMMC9Ct — Paris FC (@ParisFC) August 23, 2025

23 Aug 2025, 07:57:59 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Recent Form Marseille: 🟢W ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L Paris FC: ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🔴L

23 Aug 2025, 08:02:43 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Brothers In Arms Paris FC fans will already know this, but for the fans who are new to Ligue 1, the visitors have two special players in their squad tonight - Julien Lopez and Maxime Lopez. The pair are not only teammates but also brothers! Julien, the older one, is a former Algeria U21 international, and is on the bench tonight. Maxime, a former France U21 international, starts in the heart of Paris FC's midfield.

23 Aug 2025, 08:13:20 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Champions League Goalie On Bench Paris FC, despite being a newly-promoted side in Ligue 1 without the biggest budget in the world, have a former Champions League goalkeeper on the bench tonight - Kevin Trapp. The former PSG goalie is a new signing for Paris FC, but he is not going to be first choice this season, with that role belonging to Obed Nkambadio.

23 Aug 2025, 08:32:11 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Kick Off! | OM 0-0 PAR Referee Marc Bollengier blows his whistle, and the game is underway. Marseille quickly take control of the ball. Stay tuned for live updates from the game!

23 Aug 2025, 08:38:18 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: 7' OM 0-0 PAR Despite having around 15% of the ball, it's Paris FC who has the first decent opportunity. Willem Guebbels receives a cross into the box an dheards it goalwards, and sees his effort crash against the right post! So unlucky for the Frenchman... and Marseille fans can breathe again. Gouri takes the ball and runs with it, but fails to play his teammates on after Paris FC defenders clear.

23 Aug 2025, 08:44:30 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: 14' OM 0-0 PAR It's Marseille's turn for the post to deny them. Aubameyang shows off his class with a sublime first touch to receive a cross from the wings, and the Gabonese striker shoots from inside the box, but sees it crash against the left post. Aubameyang makes another foray into the box and goes down under a challenge. The referee waves play on, and Marseille players are not happy.

23 Aug 2025, 08:49:17 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Greenwood SCORES! | 18' OM 1-0 PAR A VAR intervention results in Marseille winning a penalty from the foul on Aubameyang. Mason Greenwood steps up to take the penalty, and the Englishman makes no mistake, driving his shot low into the right corner. The hosts take the lead.

23 Aug 2025, 08:56:02 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Aubameyang SCORES! | 25' OM 2-0 PAR After winning the penalty that led to the first goal, Aubameyang gets on the scoresheet himself with a good effort. This time, Greenwood turns provider, crossing the ball into the box, and Auba made no mistake with his shot from five yards out.

23 Aug 2025, 08:59:17 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Kebbal SCORES! | 28' OM 2-1 PAR Paris FC pull one back against the run of play, and its Ilan Kebbal who finds the top corner to keep his side in the contest. The goal was entirely created by the Algerian, going past the defenders inside the box before finishing past Rulli.

23 Aug 2025, 09:09:22 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: 37' OM 2-1 PAR Simon tries to find an equaliser for Paris FC with another individual effort. He goes past two defenders and then shoots from outside the box, but Rulli is ready this time, making a good stop to preserve Marseille's lead.

23 Aug 2025, 09:16:49 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: 45' OM 2-1 PAR A minimum of four minutes added on at the end of the first half. Paris FC have really grown into the game, and Guebbel's shot found the net five minutes or so ago, but was ruled out for offside. The visitors are looking dangerous, and Marseille have to defend well.

23 Aug 2025, 09:20:38 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Half Time! | OM 2-1 PAR The referee blows his whistle, and it's half-time at the Stade Velodrome. Marseille have the slight advantage, having scored twice in quick succession. But Kebbal's solo effort has brought Paris FC back in the game, and the visitors threatened all throughout the first half. A big 45 minutes await.

23 Aug 2025, 09:38:04 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Second Half Starts! | OM 2-1 PAR The second half is underway at the Velodrome, with Marseille hanging on to their one-goal lead against a dangerous Paris FC side. Stay tuned!

23 Aug 2025, 09:48:48 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: 55' OM 2-1 PAR What a chance for Paris FC to equalise. Captain Maxime Lopez puts in a delightful ball into the box, and Moses Simon loses his marker before getting his head onto the ball. The header is good, but it flies just over the bar. Another big chance goes begging for the visitors.

23 Aug 2025, 09:50:15 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Simon SCORES! | 58' OM 2-2 PAR Moments after his headed effort missed the goal, Moses Simon makes amends with the equaliser that Paris FC were searching for. Kebbal plays the ball to the Nigerian, who runs into the box and then shoots past Rulli to find the back of the net. It's all square at the Velodrome!

23 Aug 2025, 09:55:36 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: 64' OM 2-2 PAR Marseille had a great opportunity to reclaim the lead through Balerdi, whose header from inside the box was straight into the arms of Nkambadio. Inches on the either side, and it would have been a goal. Both sides make changes. Bilal Nadir replaces Timothy Weah for Marseille. Paris FC bring on Alimany Gory and Jean-Philippe Krasso, with Guebbels and Simon coming off.

23 Aug 2025, 10:05:15 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Aubameyang SCORES! | 73' OM 3-2 PAR Aubameyang scores his second goal of the night as Marseille retake the lead. The hosts have been on the front foot in the last few minutes, with Hojbjerg coming close with his effort from inside the box. However, continued poor defensive work from Paris FC allows Aubamyeang a chance to get into the box, and the Gabonese shoots to find the back of the net. No chance for Nkambadio.

23 Aug 2025, 10:13:07 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Hojbjerg SCORES! | 81' OM 4-2 PAR This game had pretty much everything, and now you can add a stunner to that list. Hojbjerg receives the ball from Bilal Nadir and lets fly from 25 yards out with his right foot, and it flies past everyone to find the bottom corner. What a way for Marseille to round up the win!

23 Aug 2025, 10:18:02 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Greenwood Penalty MISS! | 85' OM 4-2 PAR Mamadou Mbow brings down his man in the box, and the referee immediately awards a penalty to Marseille. Greenwood, who scored a spot kick in the first half, steps up to complete his brace, but his effort goes just wide off the left post. Paris FC survive this time around.

23 Aug 2025, 10:28:17 pm IST Marseille Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Vaz SCORES! | 90+6' OM 5-2 PAR Just as I was about the say that the six minutes of stoppage time had flown by without much action, Marseille complete their rout with the fifth goal of the night in what could have been the last touch of the game. And it was a goal to saviour too, from Robinio Vaz, who find the back of the net with an audicious effort from the tighest of angles. Greenwood adds an assist to his name.