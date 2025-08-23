Fabian Allen’s gravity-defying stop at long-off denied Romario Shepherd a certain six, turning heads across the cricket world
Despite Allen’s heroics, Guyana Amazon Warriors cruised to an 83-run victory powered by big knocks from Shai Hope and Hetmyer
The Falcons stay atop the CPL table, but Allen’s boundary save became the match’s standout highlight
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ Fabian Allen turned heads with a remarkable athletic save during the Caribbean Premier League 2025 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on August 23. Despite his team’s heavy defeat, Allen’s acrobatic leap at the boundary denied Romario Shepherd a certain six, grabbing the ball mid-air and flicking it back into the field, converting a potential six into just two runs.
How The Match Shaped Up
Batting first, Guyana Amazon Warriors posted a commanding total of 211 for 3 in their 20 overs. The innings was shaped by outstanding half-centuries from Shai Hope, who scored 82 off 54 balls, and Shimron Hetmyer, who slapped 65 off just 26 deliveries, including five sixes. Romario Shepherd contributed an unbeaten 25 to add late momentum.
The Falcons were never quite able to chase the imposing total and collapsed to 128 all out in 15.2 overs. Karima Gore top-scored with 31 runs, followed by Bevon Jacobs with 26 and Allen’s contribution of 22 runs. Guyana’s Imran Tahir was the standout bowler, returning exceptional figures of 5 wickets for just 21 runs, absolutely dismantling the Falcon batting line-up during the second innings.
Acrobatic Allen
Allen’s spectacular save was the standout moment, made during the 19th over when Shepherd lofted a full toss towards the boundary. Allen’s athletic jump and presence of mind kept the ball inside, saving six crucial runs and thrilling spectators as videos went viral across cricket forums.
CPL 2O25 Points Table
|Team Name
|Abbreviation
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
|ABF
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Guyana Amazon Warriors
|GUY
|2
|2
|0
|4
|St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
|SKN
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Saint Lucia Kings
|SLK
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Trinbago Knight Riders
|TKR
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Barbados Royals
|BR
|2
|0
|2
|0
The victory took Guyana Amazon Warriors to second place on the points table while Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, despite the loss, maintained their top spot with two wins, two losses, and one no result in five matches.