Fabian Allen’s 'Superhuman' Boundary Save Steals Spotlight In CPL 2025: Watch His Gravity Defying Effort

Fabian Allen’s acrobatic boundary stop was the highlight of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ CPL clash, denying Romario Shepherd a certain six and thrilling fans with pure athleticism

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fabian Allen’s Superhuman Boundary Save Steals Spotlight In CPL 2025
Fabian Allen defying the odds of gravity with his 'superhuman' effort on the boundary line. Photo: X/CPL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fabian Allen’s gravity-defying stop at long-off denied Romario Shepherd a certain six, turning heads across the cricket world

  • Despite Allen’s heroics, Guyana Amazon Warriors cruised to an 83-run victory powered by big knocks from Shai Hope and Hetmyer

  • The Falcons stay atop the CPL table, but Allen’s boundary save became the match’s standout highlight

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ Fabian Allen turned heads with a remarkable athletic save during the Caribbean Premier League 2025 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on August 23. Despite his team’s heavy defeat, Allen’s acrobatic leap at the boundary denied Romario Shepherd a certain six, grabbing the ball mid-air and flicking it back into the field, converting a potential six into just two runs.

How The Match Shaped Up

Batting first, Guyana Amazon Warriors posted a commanding total of 211 for 3 in their 20 overs. The innings was shaped by outstanding half-centuries from Shai Hope, who scored 82 off 54 balls, and Shimron Hetmyer, who slapped 65 off just 26 deliveries, including five sixes. Romario Shepherd contributed an unbeaten 25 to add late momentum.

The Falcons were never quite able to chase the imposing total and collapsed to 128 all out in 15.2 overs. Karima Gore top-scored with 31 runs, followed by Bevon Jacobs with 26 and Allen’s contribution of 22 runs. Guyana’s Imran Tahir was the standout bowler, returning exceptional figures of 5 wickets for just 21 runs, absolutely dismantling the Falcon batting line-up during the second innings.

Acrobatic Allen

Allen’s spectacular save was the standout moment, made during the 19th over when Shepherd lofted a full toss towards the boundary. Allen’s athletic jump and presence of mind kept the ball inside, saving six crucial runs and thrilling spectators as videos went viral across cricket forums.

CPL 2O25 Points Table

Team Name Abbreviation Matches Won Lost Points
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF 5 2 2 5
Guyana Amazon Warriors GUY 2 2 0 4
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKN 5 2 3 4
Saint Lucia Kings SLK 2 1 0 3
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR 2 1 1 2
Barbados Royals BR 2 0 2 0

The victory took Guyana Amazon Warriors to second place on the points table while Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, despite the loss, maintained their top spot with two wins, two losses, and one no result in five matches.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Due to Illness; Ankit Kumar To Lead North Zone - Report

  2. SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

  3. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  4. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  4. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  5. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  2. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  5. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala