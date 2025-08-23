CPL 2025: Imran Tahir Equals Malinga, Bhuvneshwar With Fifth T20 Five-Fer As Guyana Thrash Falcons

CPL 2025: Imran Tahir’s brilliant five-wicket haul (5/21) powered Guyana Amazon Warriors to a massive 83-run win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in CPL 2025, lifting them to second place in the points table

  • Imran Tahir claims fifth T20 five-wicket haul, equalling Malinga and Bhuvneshwar.

  • Guyana Amazon Warriors post 211/3 before bowling out Falcons for 128.

  • Warriors climb to second place in CPL 2025 standings with an emphatic 83-run win.

Guyana Amazon Warriors produced a dominant all-round performance to crush Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 83 runs in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 on Saturday (August 23).

Skipper Imran Tahir was the standout performer, delivering a sensational spell of spin bowling with figures of 5/21 in four overs, including a maiden, to completely dismantle the Falcons’ batting line-up.

Tahir Equals Malings, Bhuvneshwar

With this effort, Tahir equalled the record of Lasith Malinga and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the joint-second most five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket history, joining them along with Shaheen Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan on five. Only David Wiese, with seven five-fers, sits above them.

Batting first, Guyana Amazon Warriors piled on a commanding total of 211/3 in 20 overs. In reply, the Falcons got off to a flying start with 77 runs in the first six overs, but their chase crumbled as Tahir ripped through their middle and lower order.

Tahir Rips Falcons Middle-Order

He accounted for the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Usama Mir, and Obed McCoy, sparking a collapse that saw Antigua bowled out for just 128 in 15.2 overs. Despite the Falcons’ aggressive start, they fell short by a massive margin of 83 runs.

With this victory, Guyana Amazon Warriors jumped to second place in the CPL 2025 points table, underlining their credentials as strong contenders for the title.

For Tahir, the match was another feather in his illustrious T20 career, where he has now played 436 matches, bagging 554 wickets at an average of 19.66, further cementing his status as one of the finest spinners in the shortest format.

