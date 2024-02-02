After a damaging 28-run defeat in the first Test at Hyderabad, Team India's troubles have not lessened as their mainstays, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injuries. Moreover, the spin factor is still on their mind and could also affect the team selection at Vizag. As for England, their playing XI was already announced with the 20-year-old Shoaib Bashir making his debut and James Anderson coming in for Mark Wood. (Sports World Today Live Blog | Streaming)
India Vs England, 2nd Test, Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Fifty, Shreyas Iyer Settles In; IND - 124/2 (39 Overs)
Rajat Patidar made his Test debut as India bat first after winning the toss in the 2nd Test against England at Visakhapatnam. Get all the live updates and scores of Day 1 of the IND vs ENG, 2nd Test here
Preview
Iyer, Jaiswal Rebuild Innings
Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal are building a partnership in Visakhapatnam after coming out of Lunch break. India have been successful in keeping England bowlers at bay. Anderson's pace dropped after the first session and Joe Root conceded 9 runs in the last over.
IND - 123/2 (38.1)
Lunch Break!
Shreyas Iyer has joined Yashasvi Jaiswal after Shubman Gill's dismissal. Jaiswal smashed a six and then a four to complete his fifty against Shoaib Bashir's bowling. Iyer hit a four against Anderson to open his run account and the Umpires called for Lunch. India ar3 103 for two wickets loss after 31 overs.
IND - 103/2 (31)
Anderson Gets Gill!
James Anderson took the wicket of Shubman Gill after he was looking in fine form. This is the fifth instance in the seven innings that Gill has given his wicket to Anderson.
IND - 89/2 (29)
James Anderson Gill-Jaiswal Rebuild Innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked in good touch in the first session and Shubman Gill has also been defensive. Gill has to prove his calibre in this match as it is his 12th inning at home without any big score. All eyes are on him as he took the stance in place of Rohit Sharma.
IND - 68/1 (25)
Bashir Gets First Breakthrough!
Debutant Shoaib Bashir got the important wicket of Rohit Sharma and provided the first breakthrough. That was quicker. It spun sharply and left Sharma double-minded. He pushed it to the backward square where Ollie Pope took a smart catch. Bashir got the Indian skipper as his maiden Test wicket!
IND - 41/1 (18)
Jaiswal, Sharma Give Cautious Start
India have started well as both openers have played the spin and pace equally well so far. None of them showed any haste in making runs. After smashing two fours in the first over of Joe Root, Jaiswal has believed in his defence. Root and Anderson finished their first spell of five overs each.
IND - 27/0 (11)
India Start Batting
The fifth oldest player ever to play Test cricket in India, James Anderson opened the bowling attack for England. Indian captain Rohit Sharma along with Yashasvi Jaiswal opened batting. Jaiswal took the strike and played all deliveries patiently, taking a single on the last delivery.
IND - 1/0 (1)
Captain Speak
: We'll bat first. Looks a good pitch, the pitch will do its thing, we need to play good cricket. What happened in Hyderabad is history, we need to move on. We have spoken on things we need to do, now we need to execute on our plans. I thought we batted well in the first innings, but didn't have the same intent in the second. Similarly, in the second innings with the bowl there was a brilliant knock by Ollie Pope. Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but that's why we have the guys sitting on the bench. Two unforced changes - Jadeja and KL miss out, and Siraj has been rested. We've got Mukesh, Kuldeep coming in, and Rajat Patidar making his debut.
: Would have batted as well. It was a fantastic last week, but we know India will come back strong. Coming from behind as we did was incredibly satisfying. We'll take the confidence from it, but it's a new week. The youngsters had a fantastic time playing in this environment. Receiving such a chance at the outset of their profession will boost their confidence. Two changes: Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson replace Jack Leach and Mark Wood.
Toss Update, Playing XIs
India won the toss, opted to bat first
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
Pitch Report
The wicket appears to be an ideal surface for batting. All English supporters would be smiling at it. The top layer is black soil, and below it is red. On Day 1, there will be some turns, but not too many. Definitely a win-toss, bat-first type of wicket. Both teams will use plenty of spinners, but we expect them to enter the game later in the Test. The first two days are clearly going to be better for batting.