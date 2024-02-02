In the Ford Trophy 2023-24, Canterbury's William ORourke took a six-wicket haul in the group-stage match against Otago on Friday which restricted the Volts to 135 all out. Canterbury have made 93/1 in 12 overs and still need 43 runs to win the match.

In Wellington Vs Central Districts match, Logan van Beek slammed a 136-run knock after coming at no. 8. He played 99 balls and hit 11 fours and 8 sixes in his powerful inning.