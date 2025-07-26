Sports Highlights, July 26: Pogacar Nears His 4th Tour de France; Kurtz Becomes 1st MLB Rookie With Four Homers

Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the Tour de France. File

Here's the highlights of all the sporting action featuring on Saturday, July 26. It is a Saturday and a lot of thrilling sports action is coming our way. West Indies lost by six wickets to Australia in third T20I while India and England play the fourth day of their fourth Test match. In badminton, Satwik-Chirag will be in action in China Open while Washington Open 2025 goes on in tennis. Milan will face Liverpool in Hong Kong in a pre-season friendly in a big football match-up. The final of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup also gets underway with India's K Humpy up against her fellow countrywoman Divya Deshmukh. Follow the highlights here

26 Jul 2025, 07:05:34 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: West Indies Score 214/4 Skipper Shai Hope's blistering ton (102) saw West Indies amass a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs. Shai Hope's century came off 57 balls with 8 fours and six maximums.

26 Jul 2025, 07:15:25 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: Inter Miami Owner Lashes Out On MLS After Messi, Alba Suspension The owner of Inter Miami called Major League Soccer’s suspension of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba for skipping the All-Star Game a “draconian” punishment. “They don’t understand the decision,” owner Jorge Mas said Friday of the one-game suspensions. “They don’t understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension.” (AP)

26 Jul 2025, 07:38:14 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: WWE Stars Pay Tribute To Hulk Hogan Tonight, WWE remembers the legendary Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute. pic.twitter.com/66vGLZv7bH — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

26 Jul 2025, 07:56:06 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: AUS Win Tim David, you beauty! The lanky batter produces a gem of an innings to steer Australia to victory over the West Indies at St Kitts. His 102 not out sees him become the record the fastest T20I hundred by an Australian and the 3rd fastest against any Test playing nation.

26 Jul 2025, 08:19:23 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: NFL To Fine 100 Players For Selling Tickets Above Face Value - Report As per The Associated Press, the NFL will fine about 100 players and two dozen club employees for violating league policy by selling Super Bowl 59 tickets for above face value. Club employees who violated the policy will be fined two times face value.

26 Jul 2025, 08:58:06 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: Nick Kurtz Makes It To MLB Record Books Nick Kurtz of the Athletics has etched his name in the record books to became the first rookie in Major League history to hit four home runs in a game, going deep in the second, sixth, eighth and ninth innings at Houston on Friday night. The record was previously held by Shawn Green of the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 23, 2002 at Milwaukee.

26 Jul 2025, 09:33:59 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: Tadej Pogacar Set To Win His Fourth Tour de France Star cyclist Tadej Pogacar is all set to win his fourth Tour de France after defending his lead on the final mountain stage of this year's race, with Thymen Arensman clinching a dramatic victory at La Plagne.

26 Jul 2025, 10:26:13 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: Christian Eriksen Approached By Wrexham Former Man United star Christian Eriksen has been approached by Championship side Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Eriksen started in just 11 of his 23 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once and assisting two goals in the competition, but the midfielder is keen on staying at the top level of the sport.

26 Jul 2025, 11:06:38 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: Indiana Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam To Feature At Brickyard 400 Brickyard 400 organizers announced on Tuesday that Indiana Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam has been selected as the pace-car driver for this weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Speaking about Siakam, he didn’t start playing basketball until he was 17 years old. He grew up in Cameroon and the three-time All-Star also is a two-time All-NBA selection and won an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. (AP)



26 Jul 2025, 11:42:50 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: Copa America Femenina Faces Backlash From Players Copa America Femenina has come under scrutiny from the players who have complained about the training conditions for group-stage matches in the tournament in Ecuador and the lack of VAR, as well as near-empty stadiums for many games.

26 Jul 2025, 12:18:32 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: Rain In Manchester Today? It is pouring down in Manchester as per sports journalist Boria Majumdar, who is present at the venue. As per his tweet, the Manchester Met department has forecasted rains till 1pm local time.

26 Jul 2025, 12:53:45 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: When Can Joe Root Break Sachin Tendukar's All-Time Test Batting Record? Joe Root scored a majestic 150, registering his 38th Test century and surpassing legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 13,409 runs. Now, only the iconic Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) stands ahead of him on day 3 of the ongoing 4th Test between England and India. Read more here.

26 Jul 2025, 01:31:56 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: Sumit Nagal Back In IND's Davis Cup Squad Singles: Sumit Nagal Karan Singh Aryan Shah Doubles: Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji Reserves: Dakshineshwar Suresh Sasikumar Mukund Rithvik Bollipalli

26 Jul 2025, 02:07:21 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 26: Lionel Messi 'Upset' Over One-Game Ban From MLS Inter Miami CF star and captain Lionel Messi is "extremely upset" after he and his Inter Miami team-mate Jordi Alba were handed one-match bans for skipping Major League Soccer's All-Star game earlier this week. "Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match," MLS said in a statement on Friday.