Chris Eubanks stepped in as a late replacement for an injured Taylor Fritz and joined Sebastian Korda in earning singles victories to give the United States a 2-0 lead against Ukraine in Davis Cup qualifying, according to reports from The Associated Press (AP).

The No. 32-ranked Eubanks, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last year, made his Davis Cup debut and defeated No. 498 Viacheslav Bielinskyi 6-3, 6-2 with the help of a 15-6 edge in forehand winners. That came after No. 33 Korda hit six of his 16 aces in the last two games along the way to beating No. 342 Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.