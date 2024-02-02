Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. If you are a cricket geek, savour a treat-filled day replete with action from across the world. While the Indian men's cricket team takes on Ben Stokes and Co in Visakhapatnam on Day 1 of the second Test, their junior counterparts will face Nepal in the Super Six stage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, for a place in the semi-finals. In Colombo, Afghanistan will kick-start their all-format tour of Sri Lanka with a one-off Test match, and Australia will lock horns with a charged-up West Indies in the first ODI. Enough and more action from other arenas too, as the AFC Asian Cup 2023 rolls on to its quarter-finals, with Tajikistan meeting Jordan and Australia up against South Korea later. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Friday, February 2, 2024 here (IND Vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Blog | Football News)
Sports World Live: WI Take On AUS In 1st ODI; India Colts Face Nepal For U-19 WC Semis
USA Take 2-0 In Davis Cup 2024 Against Ukraine
Chris Eubanks stepped in as a late replacement for an injured Taylor Fritz and joined Sebastian Korda in earning singles victories to give the United States a 2-0 lead against Ukraine in Davis Cup qualifying, according to reports from The Associated Press (AP).
The No. 32-ranked Eubanks, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last year, made his Davis Cup debut and defeated No. 498 Viacheslav Bielinskyi 6-3, 6-2 with the help of a 15-6 edge in forehand winners. That came after No. 33 Korda hit six of his 16 aces in the last two games along the way to beating No. 342 Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Toss Update, Playing XIs
India won the toss, opted to bat first
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
- Rajat Patidar makes his Test debut in Visakhapatnam. Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Ravindra Jadeja. Mukesh Kumar in place of Mohammed Siraj.
Ford Trophy 2023-24: William ORourke Takes 6-Wicket Haul, Logan Van Beek Slams Ton
In the Ford Trophy 2023-24, Canterbury's William ORourke took a six-wicket haul in the group-stage match against Otago on Friday which restricted the Volts to 135 all out. Canterbury have made 93/1 in 12 overs and still need 43 runs to win the match.
In Wellington Vs Central Districts match, Logan van Beek slammed a 136-run knock after coming at no. 8. He played 99 balls and hit 11 fours and 8 sixes in his powerful inning.
AUS Vs WI, 1st ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
West Indies (Playing XI): Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa
- Josh Inglis, who tested positive for Covid-19, is still playing but has been advised to use a different changing room and maintain distance. Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris make their ODI debuts.
Al-Nassr Thrash Inter Miami 6-0 In Friendly
Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, were defeated 6-0 by Al-Nassr in a friendly in Saudi Arabia.
The match was supposed to be between Messi and old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo, but the latter was ruled out due to injury for Al-Nassr.
Messi had little influence on the outcome because he just played seven minutes and Al-Nassr was already 6-0 ahead.
Fulham Signs Armando Broja On Loan
Fulham has signed Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan for the remainder of the season.
Broja, 22, has made 19 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, scoring twice.
During the winter transfer window, Wolves and AC Milan were also interested in the Albanian international player.
EPL 2023-24: MAN Utd Beat Wolves 4-3
Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 at Molineux in a Premier League classic, with Kobbie Mainoo scoring in the 97th minute.
Mainoo curled his first Premier League goal past Jose Sa, just seconds after Pedro Neto looked to have rescued a draw for the Wolves.
Wolves drew level after falling 2-0 at halftime and 3-1 in 85 minutes, but United won courtesy of 18-year-old Mainoo, who picked up the ball on the left, nutmegged Max Kilman, and cut inside before bending the ball into the bottom corner.
Ferrari Confirm Hamilton's Move
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula One season on a multiyear contract, the Italian team said on Thursday.
Hamilton, a seven-time world champion with a record 103 race wins, will drive for Mercedes this season before taking over for Carlos Sainz the next year.
Hamilton, 39, signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes last year but activated a release option that allowed him to leave the organisation after only one season.
Hamilton stated that quitting Mercedes "was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make."