He showed promise as a junior cricketer, representing Western Australia at the U-17 and U-19 levels. Morris was part of the WA U-19 side that reached the finals of the National Championships in 2016.

A right-arm fast bowler with the ability to extract bounce from the pitch, Morris was selected in Australia's U-19 squad for the 2018 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. He played two matches in that tournament against India and Zimbabwe.

Post his U-19 days, Morris went on to make his List A and First Class debuts for Western Australia in the 2018-19 domestic season. He picked up 7 wickets in his maiden first-class game against South Australia at the age of 20.

Over the next few years, Morris became a regular member of the WA squad across all three formats. In the 2021-22 Marsh Cup, he finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for WA with 17 dismissals.

He was selected in the Australia A squad for their tours of Sweden and Sri Lanka in 2022 for helpful preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The 24-year-old finally earned his international debut for Australia when he was picked for the third T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2022 at Galle. Morris claimed two wickets on debut.

He played two more T20Is on the Sri Lanka tour and was retained in Australia's T20 World Cup squad later in 2022.

Morris has played 8 T20 Internationals for Australia over the past 2 years, taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.4 runs per over. He remains on the fringes of Australia's limited-overs setup as a back-up option.

In domestic cricket, the right-arm pacer from Western Australia has captured 119 wickets from 55 games across all formats for his state side since making his debut in 2018. His First Class record of 89 wickets at 27.8 is particularly impressive.