India and England will challenge each other in the second Test match of the five-game bilateral series starting on Friday in Visakhapatnam's Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. England have an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the series over the hosts. (More Cricket News)
India Vs England, 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG's Tour Of IND 2024 On TV And Online
India will take on England in the second Test match of the bilateral series in Visakhapatnam starting on Friday. Here are the live streaming, revised squads, head-to-head records and other details of the IND Vs ENG match
India lost the first Test match in Hyderabad by 28 runs after the visitors dominated on the third and fourth day of the match to seal the game. Ollie Pope played undoubtedly the best knock of his career so far to provide England the early lead in the series. Pope made 196 runs in the second inning. Debutant Tom Hartley took a seven-wicket haul in the second innings when India needed 231 runs to win the match.
England captain Ben Stokes termed the Hyderabad Test win as the 'greatest triumph under his captaincy'. The focus has now shifted to the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Before the start of the second Test, the Indian squad has been plagued by injuries. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul have been declared out of the Vizag Test due to injuries and Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar have been included in the squad.
India might see two changes in the playing XI on Friday. Sarfaraz Khan or Rajat Patidar may make their debut. Patidar was added to the squad as Virat Kohli's replacement after he opted out of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.
England would be happy with their performance in the inaugural Test match. Their spinners, especially Tom Hartley looked good in the first Test. And now, Shoaib Bashir has also been added to the squad, who was forced to be left out after visa issues.
Head-To-Head Record In Tests
India and England have played each other in 132 Test matches so far. Indian team have come out victorious on 31 occasions whereas England have won 51 matches. 50 Test matches have ended in a draw.
Total matches played - 132
India won - 31
England won - 51
Drawn - 50
Squads:
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar
Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
When will India vs England, 2nd Test, be played?
The second Test between the two teams will commence on February 2, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.
Where will India vs England, 2nd Test, be played?
The match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Where to watch India vs England, 2nd Test, on TV?
The Sports 18 network will broadcast the India vs England Test series live in India.
Where to live stream, India vs England, 2nd Test?
JioCinema will provide live streaming for the India vs England Test series on both its app and website.