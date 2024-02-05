India registered a famous 106-run victory against England with Jasprit Bumrah, the eventual Player of the Match, wrapping up the game in Visakhapatnam. The pacer breached Tom Hartley's defence with a beauty in the 70th over to hand India the series-levelling win in the second Test. (As It Happened | Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Uproots Tom Hartley's Stumps To Seal A Famous 106-Run Win For India - Watch
Bumrah bowled Tom Hartley in the 70th over of England's second innings that in turn sealed the match for India, and leveling the series 1-1
Bumrah had already dimissed Ben Foakes with a slower delivery give India a perfect result - a win after a disappointing loss in Hyderabad. With Hartley's wicket, India wrapped up the proceedings as Bumrah finished the innings with 3/46 and a tally of nine wickets in the game.
Advertisement
Hartley showed great defiance with the bat as he contributed 36 with the bat. However, Bumrah's delivery that was aimed on middle but moved a hint towards off-stump, hit Hartley's thigh pad and then went on to hit the off-stump that ended the proceedings for England.
Advertisement
Check the dismissal here:
Bumrah claimed nine wickets on home soil was the first time after he bested his previous best tally of eight, that came against Sri Lanka in the pink ball Test match at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru in 2022.
Advertisement
Skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his 'champion' bowler as India claimed a memorable win in Vizag.
Advertisement
"He (Jasprit Bumrah) is a champion player for us. he has been a while. He keeps doing the job for the team. When you win a game like that, you have to look at the overall performance as well. We were good with the bat. You know winning a Test in these conditions is not easy. We wanted our bowlers to step up and they did that," Rohit Sharma said in the post match presentation.
The third Test match is scheduled to start from February 15 at Rajkot.