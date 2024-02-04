The video of Jasprit Bumrah's magical yorker to Ollie Pope has travelled far and wide. Anyone with the tiniest modicum of cricket understanding will appreciate the reverse swinging brilliance that flummoxed Pope, who had scored a dazzling 196 in the first India vs England Test in Hyderabad. On Day 2 of the second game at Visakhapatnam, it was Bumrah's turn to shine. (More Cricket News)

The India pace spearhead's splendid six-wicket haul was a result of the most incredible exhibition of fast bowling one can hope to see. And who better to gauge that, than the 'banana yorker' specialist himself, Waqar Younis.