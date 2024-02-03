Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating spell of pace bowling to help India dominate England on Day 2 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam. The 30-year-old pacer registered figures of 6/45 as England were shot out for 253 in 55.5 overs, giving India a lead of 143 runs. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

Bumrah, thus, became the quickest Indian bowler to 150 wickets in Test cricket (in terms of balls taken) -- reaching the landmark with the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes in his 6781st delivery. Umesh Yadav took 7661 deliveries to reach 150 Test wickets, and Mohammed Shami needed 7755.