Bumrah Rips England Apart With Sensational Six-Wicket Haul

With his splendid figures of 6/45, Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian bowler (in terms of deliveries) to scalp 150 Test wickets, getting there with the dismissal of Ben Stokes off his 6781st ball. England were bowled out for 253 on Day 2 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam

Outlook Sports Desk
February 3, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after picking up the wicket of James Anderson on the second day of the second Test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam. AP

Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating spell of pace bowling to help India dominate England on Day 2 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam. The 30-year-old pacer registered figures of 6/45 as England were shot out for 253 in 55.5 overs, giving India a lead of 143 runs. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

Bumrah, thus, became the quickest Indian bowler to 150 wickets in Test cricket (in terms of balls taken) -- reaching the landmark with the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes in his 6781st delivery. Umesh Yadav took 7661 deliveries to reach 150 Test wickets, and Mohammed Shami needed 7755.

He then cleaned up the English tail with the wickets of Tom Hartley and James Anderson. In the process, the right-arm-pacer also completed his 10th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

And some of the deliveries he conjured today were magical. A searing yorker to uproot Ollie Pope's wickets, toying with Joe Root before that and of course, the jaffa to stun Stokes for the second time in the series.

At the innings break, Bumrah's Test career stats read: 152 wickets in 64 innings with best figures of 6/27.

