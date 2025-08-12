PSG Vs Tottenham, Super Cup Final: Enrique Has 'Special Motivation' To Repeat Last Season's Exploits

Luis Enrique wants Paris Saint-Germain to get even better
Says team wants to "go down in history in true style"
Admits that improving on trophy tally of last season will be hard
Luis Enrique says Paris Saint-Germain have "special motivation" to go "down in history in true style" by repeating their exploits of last season.
PSG achieved the holy grail last term by finally getting their hands on the Champions League trophy following an emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter in the final.
It was one of four pieces of silverware collected by Luis Enrique's side, who cruised to another Ligue 1 title and added the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions along the way.
PSG missed out on adding the expanded Club World Cup to their collection last month, as they were beaten 3-0 by a Cole Palmer-inspired Chelsea.
However, they will look to make amends in the Super Cup on Wednesday when they go head to head with Europa League winners Tottenham in Udine.
Despite their exploits, Luis Enrique wants his squad to get even better, though he knows it will not be an easy task.
"The aim for this upcoming season is to improve," he told UEFA.com. "In terms of titles, it's going to be harder because there are more to play for. We want to be ready to go for all of them.
"But in footballing terms, I think we'll improve as a team, both in attack and defence. I believe we can still identify phases of the game to get better in.
"Of course, we all believe that we can win all of them and repeat this feat again this year, which would mean going down in history in true style, and that gives us special motivation."