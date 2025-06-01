Sports

PSG 5-0 Inter Milan, Champions League Final: Luis Enrique's Youth Brigade Zooms To Maiden Title

A mesmeric Paris Saint-Germain decimated Inter Milan 5-0 in the final to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy for the first time. Luis Enrique's youth brigade ran riot at the Allianz Arena on Sunday (June 1, 2025), making the former Barcelona boss only the second coach – after Pep Guardiola – to win the treble with two different clubs. The 19-year-old Desire Doue scored twice, while Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 18-year-old Senny Mayulu also finding the back of the net to complete the drubbing. PSG thus recorded the biggest win in a final in the Champions League’s 69-year history.