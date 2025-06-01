PSG players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique lifts the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
PSG owner Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi kisses the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Fireworks explode on the Champs-Elysees avenue after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Paris.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez walks in dejection at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
A PSG fan holds the grass from the pitch after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Fans of PSG invade the pitch after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
PSG's Senny Mayulu scores his side's fifth goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
PSG¥s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Inter Milan during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after he scored the third goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi celebrates with Ousmane Dembele after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.