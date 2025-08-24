Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Hudson-Odoi Earns Visitors Point Amid Nuno Speculation

Five of the previous six English Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have ended in draws, the most in any fixture since the start of the 2022-23 season

Stats Perform
Forest celebrate Hudson-Odois equaliser at Selhurst Park
Forest celebrate Hudson-Odoi's equaliser at Selhurst Park
Summary
Summary

  • Ismaila Sarr opens scoring in 37th minute

  • Callum Hudson-Odoi responds 12 minutes after half-time break

  • Crystal Palace now unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions

Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest future remains unclear, but he saw his team battle back to draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace in Sunday's Premier League contest.

The spoils were shared at Selhurst Park, where Callum Hudson-Odoi cancelled out Ismaila Sarr's first-half effort.

Palace were beginning life after Eberechi Eze, who completed his move to Arsenal on Saturday, and they took the lead in the 37th minute through Sarr's neat first-time finish from a Daniel Munoz cross.

The hosts went close to doubling the hosts' lead before half-time, with Will Hughes drilling narrowly wide and Marc Guehi heading against the post.

However, Hudson-Odoi responded 12 minutes after the break for the visitors, whose preparations had been disrupted by speculation surrounding the future of head coach Nuno.

The winger raced onto Dan Ndoye's pass to level and Forest had chances to win in stoppage time. Igor Jesus rattled the post and Omari Hutchinson lifted over from close range, as both sides settled for a point apiece.

Data Debrief: Yet another stalemate as Ndoye matches Thomas

Five of the last six Premier League meetings between Palace and Forest have ended in draws, the most in any fixture since the start of the 2022-23 season.

The Eagles are now unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions, their longest run without a defeat as a top-flight club since October 1990 (13 games).

Palace struck first through Sarr from Munoz's cross. It was the latter's 10th Premier League assist, making him only the second defender to reach double figures since his debut in February 2024 after Antonee Robinson (13).

However, the visitors hit back as Ndoye supplied Hudson-Odoi for the equaliser. The former is the first Forest player to score or assist in both his first two Premier League games for the club since Geoff Thomas in August 1998.

Published At:
