Who Are Panjab Warriors: Sikh Consortium Elevates Morecambe FC With New Ownership

The standing ovation for Ashvir Singh Johal marked the beginning of a new era at Morecambe FC
Morecambe FC were suspended due to failure to meet compliance rules, including unpaid wages and unresolved ownership issues
Only after Panjab Warriors completed the takeover was the suspension lifted, allowing Morecambe to resume play
Morecambe FC's dramatic 98th-minute winner against Altrincham in their belated start to the National League 2025-26 season on Saturday (August 23, 2025) wasn’t just a football result. The Shrimps, who would have three games in hand after Sunday's fixtures, travel to Hampshire on Monday to take on Aldershot Town.
Ashvir Singh Johal, their new head coach, earned a standing ovation from a few thousand who attended the match at Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe, Lancashire.
The win and the immediate celebration were a cathartic release after months of financial chaos, ownership disputes, and suspension from league play.
A few days ago, Ashvir's elevation to the top job was hailed as "history made" by Kick It Out, who are "here to put an end to all forms of discrimination within sports."
The standing ovation for the boss indeed marked the beginning of a new era -- led by a young, visionary Sikh manager under historic ownership. With that, here's a look at the Morecambe FC story.
Why Morecambe’s Season Began Late: Compliance And Survival
Morecambe FC’s National League campaign began belatedly due to compliance issues and player shortages. The club’s opening fixtures were postponed, delaying their season start. This delay followed a turbulent off-season, during which Morecambe faced near-extinction after relegation from League Two in 2024.
The club had only five contracted players at the time, as claimed by widely circulated reports, and regulatory hurdles threatened their right to compete.
The 2-1 victory over Altrincham not only launched their season but signalled resilience and survival, as fans at Mazuma Stadium celebrated both the result and the club’s continued existence in English football.
Morecambe FC Factfile
Founded: 1920 in Lancashire
Nickname: The Shrimps
Recent Decline: Relegated in 2023 and again in 2025 amid financial collapse
Near Extinction: Faced closure before Panjab Warriors’ takeover saved the club
Panjab Warriors: New Owners And Punjabi Heritage
The Panjab Warriors, a group reflecting Punjabi heritage, acquired Morecambe FC in August 2025, rescuing the club from financial collapse. They finalised the takeover just before Ashvir Singh Johal’s appointment as head coach.
The consortium, led by Kuljeet Singh Momi and Gurpreet Singh, has their ethos rooted in Sikh principles -- discipline, compassion, and trust. They aim to run the club ethically, inclusively, and sustainably. Their ownership has inspired Sikh communities across the United Kingdom, India, Canada, and the United States of America, creating a new cultural bridge between Punjab and British football.
The Warriors provided financial backing and changed the club’s direction, promoting inclusive representation by supporting the hiring of the first Sikh manager in British professional football.
Their arrival offers a lifeline for Morecambe, ensuring the club’s survival in the National League and bringing renewed hope to supporters and the local community. The Panjab Warriors’ involvement in football, however, extends beyond club ownership.
The group’s acquisition of Morecambe FC marks the first time a diaspora-backed entity has taken over a club in the English National League system.
In 2023, the Panjab Warriors launched youth football initiatives in the Midlands to increase British-Asian participation in grassroots football. Their leadership has also advocated for anti-discrimination policies and cultural awareness training within club structures.
These efforts reflect a broader movement to address the underrepresentation of South Asians in English football leadership roles.
Ashvir Singh Johal: First Sikh Manager In British Professional Football
Ashvir Singh Johal, aged thirty as of August 2025, became Morecambe FC’s head coach following the Panjab Warriors’ takeover. He is the first Sikh manager in professional British football, and now the youngest manager in England's top five divisions, a milestone highlighted by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out.
Johal previously worked under Kolo Toure at Wigan and with Cesc Fabregas at Como, bringing valuable experience to his new role. Kick It Out publicly endorsed his appointment, describing it as 'history made' and a 'significant milestone for representation in leadership within the game.'
Morecambe FC’s immediate challenges include rebuilding the squad and meeting National League compliance rules, which Johal says he must address to ensure the team not only survives but thrives this season.
The Sikh community’s first major breakthrough in English football came in 2015, when Jarnail Singh became the first turbaned referee in the Football League.
Reacting to Johal's hiring, Jarnail Singh, the first turban-wearing referee in the English league, told BBC: "For the South Asian community, and especially the Sikh community, I think it's absolutely superb where we actually have broken the glass ceiling in terms of going into management.
The Football Association's 2023 diversity report found that only 0.45 per cent of senior coaching roles in English football were held by individuals of South Asian heritage. In 2024, the FA launched the Asian Inclusion Strategy, aiming to double representation from the British-Asian community in coaching by 2028.
The Professional Footballers’ Association reported that despite British Asians making up over seven per cent of the UK population, they accounted for less than 0.5 per cent of professional footballers and coaches.
The Trailblazers
Jarnail Singh: First turbaned referee in English league football
Ashvir Singh Johal: First Sikh manager of a professional British club
Stretford Sikhs: Manchester United’s first official Sikh supporters’ group
Morecambe FC And The Sikh Community’s Story In British Football
Founded in 1920, Morecambe FC -- known as the ‘Shrimps’ -- have a long history in British football, rising from non-league status to the Football League in 2007.
Financial challenges and relegation from League Two in 2024 nearly ended the club’s journey, but the Panjab Warriors’ intervention allowed Morecambe to continue in the National League for 2025-26. - The previous owner, Jason Whittingham (Bond Group), stalled the sale to Panjab Warriors, leading to chaos, transfer embargoes, and missed fixtures.
The Sikh community’s presence in British football has been limited, making Ashvir Singh Johal’s appointment a landmark for representation. Advocacy groups and supporters have welcomed these changes, recognising the importance of diversity and inclusive leadership in English football.