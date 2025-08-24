Who Are Panjab Warriors: Sikh Consortium Elevates Morecambe FC With New Ownership

Morecambe FC’s journey is a classic tale of a small-town club battling adversity, now reborn with new leadership and cultural purpose -- thanks to the takeover by Panjab Warriors and the elevation of a Sikh manager to the helm

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Panjab-Warriors
Morecambe FC appointing Panjab Warriors as owners. Photo: X/MorecambeFC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The standing ovation for Ashvir Singh Johal marked the beginning of a new era at Morecambe FC

  • Morecambe FC were suspended due to failure to meet compliance rules, including unpaid wages and unresolved ownership issues

  • Only after Panjab Warriors completed the takeover was the suspension lifted, allowing Morecambe to resume play

Morecambe FC's dramatic 98th-minute winner against Altrincham in their belated start to the National League 2025-26 season on Saturday (August 23, 2025) wasn’t just a football result. The Shrimps, who would have three games in hand after Sunday's fixtures, travel to Hampshire on Monday to take on Aldershot Town.

Ashvir Singh Johal, their new head coach, earned a standing ovation from a few thousand who attended the match at Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe, Lancashire.

The win and the immediate celebration were a cathartic release after months of financial chaos, ownership disputes, and suspension from league play.

A few days ago, Ashvir's elevation to the top job was hailed as "history made" by Kick It Out, who are "here to put an end to all forms of discrimination within sports."

The standing ovation for the boss indeed marked the beginning of a new era -- led by a young, visionary Sikh manager under historic ownership. With that, here's a look at the Morecambe FC story.

Why Morecambe’s Season Began Late: Compliance And Survival

Morecambe FC’s National League campaign began belatedly due to compliance issues and player shortages. The club’s opening fixtures were postponed, delaying their season start. This delay followed a turbulent off-season, during which Morecambe faced near-extinction after relegation from League Two in 2024.

The club had only five contracted players at the time, as claimed by widely circulated reports, and regulatory hurdles threatened their right to compete.

The 2-1 victory over Altrincham not only launched their season but signalled resilience and survival, as fans at Mazuma Stadium celebrated both the result and the club’s continued existence in English football.

Morecambe FC Factfile

Founded: 1920 in Lancashire

Nickname: The Shrimps

Historic Rise: Promoted to the Football League in 2007; reached League One in 2021

Recent Decline: Relegated in 2023 and again in 2025 amid financial collapse

Near Extinction: Faced closure before Panjab Warriors’ takeover saved the club

Panjab Warriors: New Owners And Punjabi Heritage

The Panjab Warriors, a group reflecting Punjabi heritage, acquired Morecambe FC in August 2025, rescuing the club from financial collapse. They finalised the takeover just before Ashvir Singh Johal’s appointment as head coach.

The consortium, led by Kuljeet Singh Momi and Gurpreet Singh, has their ethos rooted in Sikh principles -- discipline, compassion, and trust. They aim to run the club ethically, inclusively, and sustainably. Their ownership has inspired Sikh communities across the United Kingdom, India, Canada, and the United States of America, creating a new cultural bridge between Punjab and British football.

The Warriors provided financial backing and changed the club’s direction, promoting inclusive representation by supporting the hiring of the first Sikh manager in British professional football.

Their arrival offers a lifeline for Morecambe, ensuring the club’s survival in the National League and bringing renewed hope to supporters and the local community. The Panjab Warriors’ involvement in football, however, extends beyond club ownership.

The group’s acquisition of Morecambe FC marks the first time a diaspora-backed entity has taken over a club in the English National League system.

In 2023, the Panjab Warriors launched youth football initiatives in the Midlands to increase British-Asian participation in grassroots football. Their leadership has also advocated for anti-discrimination policies and cultural awareness training within club structures.

These efforts reflect a broader movement to address the underrepresentation of South Asians in English football leadership roles.

Ashvir Singh Johal: First Sikh Manager In British Professional Football

Ashvir Singh Johal, aged thirty as of August 2025, became Morecambe FC’s head coach following the Panjab Warriors’ takeover. He is the first Sikh manager in professional British football, and now the youngest manager in England's top five divisions, a milestone highlighted by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out.

Johal previously worked under Kolo Toure at Wigan and with Cesc Fabregas at Como, bringing valuable experience to his new role. Kick It Out publicly endorsed his appointment, describing it as 'history made' and a 'significant milestone for representation in leadership within the game.'

Morecambe FC’s immediate challenges include rebuilding the squad and meeting National League compliance rules, which Johal says he must address to ensure the team not only survives but thrives this season.

The Sikh community’s first major breakthrough in English football came in 2015, when Jarnail Singh became the first turbaned referee in the Football League.

Reacting to Johal's hiring, Jarnail Singh, the first turban-wearing referee in the English league, told BBC: "For the South Asian community, and especially the Sikh community, I think it's absolutely superb where we actually have broken the glass ceiling in terms of going into management.

The Football Association's 2023 diversity report found that only 0.45 per cent of senior coaching roles in English football were held by individuals of South Asian heritage. In 2024, the FA launched the Asian Inclusion Strategy, aiming to double representation from the British-Asian community in coaching by 2028.

The Professional Footballers’ Association reported that despite British Asians making up over seven per cent of the UK population, they accounted for less than 0.5 per cent of professional footballers and coaches.

The Trailblazers

Jarnail Singh: First turbaned referee in English league football

Ashvir Singh Johal: First Sikh manager of a professional British club

Stretford Sikhs: Manchester United’s first official Sikh supporters’ group

Morecambe FC And The Sikh Community’s Story In British Football

Founded in 1920, Morecambe FC -- known as the ‘Shrimps’ -- have a long history in British football, rising from non-league status to the Football League in 2007.

Financial challenges and relegation from League Two in 2024 nearly ended the club’s journey, but the Panjab Warriors’ intervention allowed Morecambe to continue in the National League for 2025-26. - The previous owner, Jason Whittingham (Bond Group), stalled the sale to Panjab Warriors, leading to chaos, transfer embargoes, and missed fixtures.

The Sikh community’s presence in British football has been limited, making Ashvir Singh Johal’s appointment a landmark for representation. Advocacy groups and supporters have welcomed these changes, recognising the importance of diversity and inclusive leadership in English football.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  2. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

  4. Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Aussies Thrash Proteas By 276 Runs But Lose Series 1-2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  2. Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Marton Fucsovics Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Winston-Salem Open Final: Hungarian Rallies For Third ATP Title

  4. Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  5. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara Live Streaming, US Open: Preview, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws Over Dowry Demand, Husband Arrested

  4. India To Be 3rd-Largest Economy Soon, Says PM Modi

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala