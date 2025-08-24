Everton 2-0 Brighton, Premier League: Grealish Stars In Toffees' Flying Start At Hill Dickinson Stadium

Jack Grealish's two assists against Brighton matched the total number he provided across his previous two English Premier League seasons combined

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jack Grealish celebrates
Jack Grealish celebrates
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iliman Ndiaye opens scoring for Everton in 23rd minute

  • James Garner doubles Toffees' lead in 52nd

  • Jordan Pickford stops 77th-minute spot-kick from Danny Welbeck

Jordan Pickford pulled off a penalty save and Jack Grealish sealed his full debut with two assists as Everton beat Brighton 2-0 to get life at Hill Dickinson Stadium off to a victorious start. 

Everton were fortunate at times on Sunday, but goals from Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner saw David Moyes’ team get up and running following a disappointing showing against Leeds United in their opening Premier League game.

Ndiaye, who scored the final goals at Goodison Park last season, fittingly opened Everton’s account at their new ground when he turned Grealish’s drilled cross in midway through the first half.

Brighton hit the woodwork twice in the first half and also saw Danny Welbeck and Matt O'Riley spurn great chances, but the Seagulls were 2-0 down when Garner fired home in the 52nd minute.

Pickford then stopped a 77th-minute spot-kick from Welbeck to cap a glorious day for the Toffees.

Data Debrief: Grealish delights

Grealish enjoyed an exceptional home bow, playing a part in both goals. The Manchester City loanee has recorded two or more assists in a Premier League match for only the third time in his career, previously doing so against Liverpool in October 2020 and Leeds United in December 2022.

Remarkably, Grealish's two assists against Brighton matched the total number he provided across his previous two league seasons combined. 

The winger had the most touches inside the opposition box (five), the most passes inside the final third (23) and the joint-most chances created (three) of any Everton player.

Pickford, meanwhile, has now made eight Premier League penalty saves – the only English goalkeepers with more are David James (13), Rob Green (nine) and Ben Foster (nine). 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  3. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  4. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

  5. Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  4. Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  5. Marton Fucsovics Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Winston-Salem Open Final: Hungarian Rallies For Third ATP Title

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Modi Invites Zelenskyy To India; Date Yet To Be Finalized

  4. Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws Over Dowry Demand, Husband Arrested

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Indian Among Five Killed As Tour Bus Crashes Returning From Niagara Falls To New York

  3. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala