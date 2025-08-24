Everton 2-0 Brighton, Premier League: Grealish Stars In Toffees' Flying Start At Hill Dickinson Stadium

Iliman Ndiaye opens scoring for Everton in 23rd minute
James Garner doubles Toffees' lead in 52nd
Jordan Pickford stops 77th-minute spot-kick from Danny Welbeck
Jordan Pickford pulled off a penalty save and Jack Grealish sealed his full debut with two assists as Everton beat Brighton 2-0 to get life at Hill Dickinson Stadium off to a victorious start.
Everton were fortunate at times on Sunday, but goals from Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner saw David Moyes’ team get up and running following a disappointing showing against Leeds United in their opening Premier League game.
Ndiaye, who scored the final goals at Goodison Park last season, fittingly opened Everton’s account at their new ground when he turned Grealish’s drilled cross in midway through the first half.
Brighton hit the woodwork twice in the first half and also saw Danny Welbeck and Matt O'Riley spurn great chances, but the Seagulls were 2-0 down when Garner fired home in the 52nd minute.
Pickford then stopped a 77th-minute spot-kick from Welbeck to cap a glorious day for the Toffees.
Data Debrief: Grealish delights
Grealish enjoyed an exceptional home bow, playing a part in both goals. The Manchester City loanee has recorded two or more assists in a Premier League match for only the third time in his career, previously doing so against Liverpool in October 2020 and Leeds United in December 2022.
Remarkably, Grealish's two assists against Brighton matched the total number he provided across his previous two league seasons combined.
The winger had the most touches inside the opposition box (five), the most passes inside the final third (23) and the joint-most chances created (three) of any Everton player.
Pickford, meanwhile, has now made eight Premier League penalty saves – the only English goalkeepers with more are David James (13), Rob Green (nine) and Ben Foster (nine).