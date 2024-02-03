Ollie Pope had no clue! A searing yorker from Jasprit Bumrah and the middle and leg stump disturbed. The England vice-captain, who punished India in the first Test with a 196-run knock, was gone for 23 runs as Rohit Sharma & Co. looked to bounce back after their 28-run defeat in Hyderabad. In Vizag, England were 155/4 at Tea on Day 2 of the second Test after Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209 powered India to a first innings total of 396 all out. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Makes Mockery Of Ollie Pope - Watch
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Joe Root and Ollie Pope in back-to-back overs to help India claw their way back into the match after being pegged back early in the day
Bumrah was quiet in his first spell, four overs (one maiden and 24 runs) without success. But India's pace spearhead returned with a vengeance. In back-to-back overs, the 30-year-old got the wickets of Root and Pope to effectively break England's backbone.
In the 26th over, Bumrah had Root caught at first slip by Shubman Gill for a 10-ball five, a moving beauty that ticked an edge. This was the eighth time that Bumrah had dismissed Root in 20 innings. In this next over, Bumrah made a mockery of Pope who absorbed 278 deliveries in a single Hyderabad innings a few days ago.
This was the fifth time that Bumrah had got the better of Pope in 10 innings. And the remnants of this particular play, with stumps strewn all over the place, pretty much summed up this fledgling rivalry. India pacer was simply at his imperious best.
Watch the dismissal here:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.