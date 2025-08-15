Premier League: Ederson, Savinho Not Part Of Manchester City Squad For Wolves Game, Says Pep Guardiola

Guardiola sounded confident about Savinho's future at the club given the strong links to Tottenham recently

Pep Guardiola is hopeful Savinho will play for Manchester City for "many years" to come amid links of a switch to Tottenham this summer. 

Savinho only joined City ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, arriving in a reported £30.8m (€35.6m) deal from Troyes after a stellar loan stint in LaLiga with Girona. 

The Brazilian made 45 appearances across all competitions in his debut season under Guardiola, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists for his team-mates. 

Indeed, only Jeremy Doku (143) completed more dribbles than Savinho (98) for City in all competitions. 

Savinho's total in that metric ranked third among players in the Premier League last season, only bettered by Doku and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (103). 

Only Bernardo Silva (83) created more chances for the Citizens than Savinho (80) in 2024-25, with Guardiola stressing the importance of having the attacker in his ranks. 

"I don't know. If Tottenham, or any other club, wants a player, you should call the club, right? It's the same like we do," Guardiola told reporters. 

"The only thing I'm concerned about today is that Savinho will be with us all season, and hopefully for many, many years.

"Because at 21-years-old, with the potential he has, playing a lot of minutes, he has to improve in final decisions. He's an extraordinary player.

"But at the end, as always, the desire of the player prevails above everything, and after there has to be an agreement with the club.

"If you don't take an agreement, the player will be here."

info_icon

Guardiola did, however, confirm that Savinho would not be available for their Premier League opener with Wolves this weekend after suffering an injury. 

The City boss also revealed that Ederson would not travel with the squad, likely handing a debut to summer signing James Trafford at Molineux on Saturday. 

Ederson is another player who has been mooted for a move away, with a reported switch to Turkish side Galatasaray reportedly close to being agreed. 

The Brazilian shot-stopper has made 372 appearances in all competitions since joining the club in 2017, keeping 160 clean sheets and winning 18 trophies. 

And when asked if he had spoken to Ederson or Savinho regarding their futures at City, Guardiola said: "If they want to leave, then they will come to me.

"I'm working with them because I'm here. If they want to leave, then they will knock on my door.

"All the players that are here are our players and I will work with them. Nobody knows what is going to happen over the next two weeks."

One player who appears set for the exit door is James McAtee, who is reportedly close to completing a switch to Nottingham Forest in what would be a permanent deal. 

"I would love to have Macca with me, but we have too many players, and he wanted more minutes. I understand completely," Guardiola added.

"I would love to take a lot of academy players, be patient and give them more time. Like Phil [Foden].

"He had the potential to be with us, but when he wants more minutes, and we don’t give them, then I understand completely."

