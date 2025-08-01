No Jhuggis Will Be Demolished Without Permanent Housing, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured that no slum dwellings in the capital will be razed until their residents are provided with permanent housing. Speaking at a high-profile seminar on sustainable urban development titled “Growth Bhi, Green Bhi,” the CM pledged sweeping reforms to transform Delhi into a model metropolis.
“Har ek ko makaan denge, aur ek bhi jhuggi tootne nahi denge (We will not let any jhuggis be demolished, and everyone will get a permanent home),” Gupta said during her keynote address. “If needed, the government will amend its policies to guarantee dignity and housing for all.”
The event, focused on sustainable development in the National Capital Territory, saw Gupta unveil her administration’s broader vision for Delhi’s future, promising robust investment in infrastructure, education, healthcare, water and sewer lines, clean energy, and Yamuna river rejuvenation.
"Delhi must now develop faster—with better schools, better roads, hospitals, rainwater harvesting, solar power, and clean water for every home,” she said. “The time for incremental fixes is over.”
Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to fast-track Delhi’s progress, Gupta said, “PM ne bola hai – Delhi aage badhegi toh desh aage badhega (PM has said, if Delhi progresses, the whole nation will progress).”
She also acknowledged the long-standing developmental delays in the city, stating, “The people of Delhi lost 27 years to poor planning and stalled projects. Now, we have to give Delhi a fresh start from zero.”
Gupta emphasized that her administration was working round the clock to reverse that legacy. “My ministers are working 16 to 18 hours a day to make Delhi a leader again,” she said.
In a move welcomed by women's rights groups, the Chief Minister announced the removal of an outdated 1954 regulation that prohibited women from working night shifts. “It should be a woman’s choice whether she wants to work at night or not. The government cannot decide that for her,” Gupta said, adding that the new policy comes with commitments to ensure safe and secure workplaces for women across all sectors.
The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a time when housing insecurity, particularly in Delhi’s unauthorized and low-income settlements, remains a politically sensitive issue. Slum demolitions in the past have sparked public backlash and litigation, with courts repeatedly stressing the need for rehabilitation before eviction.
Gupta’s speech signals a shift in tone—and possibly in policy—by prioritizing inclusive development and promising to not just protect the urban poor from displacement, but to actively integrate them into the city’s long-term housing and infrastructure plans.
“Delhi is the capital of India, and it deserves better—better infrastructure, better lives, better opportunities,” she concluded. “And now, we finally have the chance to rebuild it the right way.”