No Jhuggis Will Be Demolished Without Permanent Housing, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a time when housing insecurity, particularly in Delhi’s unauthorized and low-income settlements, remains a politically sensitive issue.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured that no slum dwellings in the capital will be razed until their residents are provided with permanent housing. Speaking at a high-profile seminar on sustainable urban development titled “Growth Bhi, Green Bhi,” the CM pledged sweeping reforms to transform Delhi into a model metropolis.

“Har ek ko makaan denge, aur ek bhi jhuggi tootne nahi denge (We will not let any jhuggis be demolished, and everyone will get a permanent home),” Gupta said during her keynote address. “If needed, the government will amend its policies to guarantee dignity and housing for all.”

The event, focused on sustainable development in the National Capital Territory, saw Gupta unveil her administration’s broader vision for Delhi’s future, promising robust investment in infrastructure, education, healthcare, water and sewer lines, clean energy, and Yamuna river rejuvenation.

"Delhi must now develop faster—with better schools, better roads, hospitals, rainwater harvesting, solar power, and clean water for every home,” she said. “The time for incremental fixes is over.”

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to fast-track Delhi’s progress, Gupta said, “PM ne bola hai – Delhi aage badhegi toh desh aage badhega (PM has said, if Delhi progresses, the whole nation will progress).”

She also acknowledged the long-standing developmental delays in the city, stating, “The people of Delhi lost 27 years to poor planning and stalled projects. Now, we have to give Delhi a fresh start from zero.”

Gupta emphasized that her administration was working round the clock to reverse that legacy. “My ministers are working 16 to 18 hours a day to make Delhi a leader again,” she said.

In a move welcomed by women's rights groups, the Chief Minister announced the removal of an outdated 1954 regulation that prohibited women from working night shifts. “It should be a woman’s choice whether she wants to work at night or not. The government cannot decide that for her,” Gupta said, adding that the new policy comes with commitments to ensure safe and secure workplaces for women across all sectors.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a time when housing insecurity, particularly in Delhi’s unauthorized and low-income settlements, remains a politically sensitive issue. Slum demolitions in the past have sparked public backlash and litigation, with courts repeatedly stressing the need for rehabilitation before eviction.

Gupta’s speech signals a shift in tone—and possibly in policy—by prioritizing inclusive development and promising to not just protect the urban poor from displacement, but to actively integrate them into the city’s long-term housing and infrastructure plans.

“Delhi is the capital of India, and it deserves better—better infrastructure, better lives, better opportunities,” she concluded. “And now, we finally have the chance to rebuild it the right way.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball