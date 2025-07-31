Emma Raducanu Vs Peyton Stearns, Canadian Open: Briton Overcomes 'Lost Focus' To Enter Third Round

Emma Raducanu said she was "happy" to overcome a loss of focus against Peyton Stearns to book her place in the third round of the Canadian Open.
The Brit continued her fine form on the North American hard-court swing as she earned a 6-2 6-4 victory in just over an hour and a half on Wednesday.
An early break put Raducanu in control of the first set, though she needed six set points to take the lead in a marathon eighth game.
Stearns attempted to fight back, failing to take her first break point attempt in the third game, though she got a break on Raducanu's next serve before taking a 4-2 lead.
However, Raducanu earned a break of her own to make it 4-4 before staunchly defending three break points in the next game to take the lead before she rounded off a four-game winning streak by converting her second match point.
"I'm really happy with how I came through in that match," Raducanu said.
"I kind of lost my focus at some moments in the second set, and she took advantage, but very happy that I came through against a top opponent and happy to extend my stay in Montreal."
She will face Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova in the next round.
Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard has played the final match of her career after losing in three sets to Belinda Bencic in the second round.
The Canadian delighted home fans with a win in her first match at the tournament, but she will now retire after Bencic rallied to a 6-2 3-6 6-4 victory.
"I think it's so special to play my last match here in Montreal on this court in front of you guys," she said in an emotional goodbye speech.
"I remember being a little kid sitting in these stands, hoping and dreaming that I would play on this court one day. I grew up playing on these courts and courts all around Montreal and nearby, so it feels like such a full-circle moment to finish my career here."
Data Debrief: Raducanu builds steam ahead of US Open
Raducanu was a surprise winner at the US Open back in 2021 and has looked strong in her preparation since returning to hard courts.
She has now won five of her six matches across Washington and Montreal, with her serve proving a positive on Wednesday as she finished with a first serve percentage of 62%, while saving five of the six break points she faced.
On the other side, she converted six of the 10 she forced against Stearns, who could not find an answer against the 22-year-old.