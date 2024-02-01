India Vs England, 2nd Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

1. Ollie Pope vs Jasprit Bumrah

Ollie Pope was the Player of the Match in the last Test for his brilliant second-inning knock of 196 runs. He showed resilience and grit in the first Test at Hyderabad. He played spin equally well as pace. His incredible knock came against the top bowlers of spin. Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler who created problems for him and eventually ended his long inning. Bumrah and Pope were involved in an incident on the pitch for which Bumrah was officially reprimanded and was given one demerit point after the match. The battle between the two would be entertaining.