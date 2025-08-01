England were off to a lightning quick start in their first innings in the fifth Test against India on Friday at the Oval in London. England openers took risks to unsettle Indian new ball bowling duo and crossed the 50 mark without any loss in just seven overs. The highlight of England's audacity on a tough batting surface was Ben Duckett's reverse ramp over the slip cordon that sailed into the stands.
On a tough batting track at the Oval, England openers decided to go the 'Bazball' way. India's new ball duo of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep kept beating the bat and there were some big appeals as well. In the fourth over, Duckett was put under pressure by Akash Deep but the left-hander came up with the most audacious shot possible to throw the Indian pacer off his length.
On the last ball of the fourth over, Duckett brought out the reverse ramp to tonk a six over the slip cordon. The shot highlighted English opener's risk-taking ability and brilliant execution of tough shots.
After that, India bowlers could not stay disciplined as Crawley and Duckett piled on runs without much pressure.
Earlier, India could not add much to their overnight tally of 204 and lost their four remaining wickets for just 24 more runs. Karun Nair got out on 57 and after that it only took six more runs for England to bowl India out. Gus Atkinson was the destructor-in-chief for England with five wickets while Josh Tongue accounted for the dismissals of three Indian batters.
India Vs England, 5th Test - Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue