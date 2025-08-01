Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an Highlights, BWF Macau Open: IND Shuttler Books Semi-final Spot

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025: Get scores and updates from the quarter-final clash between Tharun Mannepalli & Hu Zhe'an in the BWF Macau Open 2025 on Friday, August 1 at the Macau East Asian Games Dome

Outlook Sports Desk
World No 47 Tharun defeated world no 15 Lee Cheuk Yiu in three games X
Here are the highlights of Tharun Mannepalli and Hu Zhe'an at the BWF Macau Open 2025, that was played at the Macau East Asian Games Dome. The Indian shuttler has booked his spot in the semi-final of the marquee tournament by registering a 21-12, 13-21, 21-18 victory. Get scores and updates from the quarter-final clash between Tharun Mannepalli & Hu Zhe'an in the BWF Macau Open 2025 on Friday, August 1.
LIVE UPDATES

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Tharun Mannepalli Starts Off Well

Opening game sees T Mannepalli go toe-to-toe against his Chinese counterpart in this quarter-final tie. Mannepalli trails 7-8 in the first game but still in the contest.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: IND Shuttler Now Tied 9-9

Some comeback from the Indian shuttler as he ties 9-9 in the first game. Hu Zhe'an has really been good at the net but Mannepalli is equal to it.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: IND Shuttler Takes Lead

Mannepalli leads 12-10 now in the first game! First time in the tie, he as gone ahead.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Leads 15-11

Superb from the Indian shuttler as he forces Zhe'an into committing a mistake as the latter fails to earn a point and is now trailing 11-15 to the Indian opponent.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Leading

A smash from the Indian shuttler as he leads 18-11! Some ferocity that into his smash from the Indian shuttler.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Takes First Game

Tharun Mannepalli has taken the first game by the scruff of the neck, 21-12. The Chinese opponent thought to have led in the initial moments but Mannepalli fought his way back into the tie and take the game.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Trails

Hu Zhe'an has come out fighting in the second game as he leads 6-3 in the second game. Mannepalli isn't totally out of this and should be able to take this match easily.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Lagging Behind

11-6 in the second game and the Chinese shuttler is come out all guns blazing. Mannepalli isn't been given a chance by Zhe'an at the net or even have a smash.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Zhe'an Gaining Confidence

The Chinese shuttler takes no time to grab a point as his single shot sees him race to 15-6 lead in the second game.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Zhe'an On The Verge Of Winning Second Game

Zhe'an and Mannepalli are involved in a short rally with the former hitting the net and that results in Mannepalli winning a point. However, the Chinese still leads 18-8.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Zhe'an Wins Second Game

Zhe'an, despite losing some points in a rally, wins the second game and has levelled the tie 1-1. He wins 21-13.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Nice Start To Third Game

Superb start to the third game for the Indian shuttler. He races to 3-0 lead in the third game and that will give him confidence.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: IND Impressing

Tharun Mannepalli starts with a 5-0 lead and despite Zhe'an winning a point, the Indian shuttler is in pole position to take this game and the match.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Indian Shuttler In The Ascedancy

Mannepalli leads 8-3 which sees the Indian shuttler falter in his tracks as he slips on the court that results Zhe'an to win the point. No injury scare though.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Indian Shuttler In The Lead

A slight misjudgment from Zhe'an results in him hitting the net as Mannepalli leads 11-4 in the third game. The game is totally in Mannepalli's hands now and it's his to lose from here on.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Leading

A inter-change of rallies between the two shuttlers as it results to Mannepalli winning the point. Zhe'an has been superb in the game but Mannepalli's decisive shot-making has been tremendous to say the least.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Zhe'an Leads Fightback

What a fightback from the Chinese shuttler! An array of shots from the two shuttlers leads to Mannepalli hitting the net as Zhe'an roars his way back into the contest. He trails 16-14 now!

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli On The Verge Of Reaching Semis

Zhe'an hits the net as his shot cannot make way past the Indian shuttler and now the latter leads 18-15.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Some Fightback From Zhe'an

Chinese shuttler, roared by his fans inside the dome, is now trailing 18-19 in the third game.

Tharun Mannepalli Vs Hu Zhe'an LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Mannepalli Wins!

Despite a valiant fightback from Zhe'an, Mannepalli prevails to win 21-12, 13-21, 21-18. What a game this was!

