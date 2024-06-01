Venkatrao Nadagouda is an Indian Politician, who serves as MLA representing the Sindhanur constituency. He won the state assembly elections as a candidate of Janata Dal (Secular) in 2018. He is a notable political figure in Karnataka, India, representing the Janata Dal (Secular) party. His contributions and leadership in the Sindhanur constituency have marked his political journey. He has developed a significant profile as an agriculturist and a social worker alongside his political career.