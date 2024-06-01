Pinaki Misra, an Indian politician hailing from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party, embodies a blend of legal acumen and political prowess serving as the Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha from the historic Puri constituency. In 1996, he contested as the Congress candidate for Puri Lok Sabha seat and won over Braja Kishore Tripathy the then Puri MP and Union Minister. During the 2019 General election, he defeated BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra from the Puri Constituency. He is a Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India and has fought cases in nearly all High Courts in India and major Tribunals in India.

In 1996, he was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha elections, and he was elected as a Member of the Standing Committee of External Affairs. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections he was elected for the second term and was also elected as the Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs. In the same year, he held a position as a member of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation and the Standing Committee on Civil Aviation. From 2009 to 2014 he was the Member of the Consultative Committee, of the Ministry of Law & Justice. In 2014, he was re-elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in his fourth term.

From 2019 onwards, he was the leader of the Biju Janata Dal Legislature Party in the Lok Sabha