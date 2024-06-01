A prominent Indian politician hailing from the state of Kerala, is known for her association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She has made significant strides in her political career, becoming the first woman politician from Kerala BJP to hold a position at the national level.

She has acted as the state president of BJP Mahila Morcha. She also serves on the board of directors of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation.

Sobha was the state president of the Mahila Morcha. She was a member of the party’s core committee and was the state general secretary of the party. She was later moved from state general secretary to vice president.

In 2016, there was a close contest, and she came second with 40,000 votes. Sobha, as the party’s state general secretary, was then contesting both legislative assembly and general elections on a BJP ticket.

In 2019, Sobha contested the Attingal constituency and came third against the candidate from the Indian National Congress.

In 2021, for the Assembly election, Sobha Surendran contested the Kazhakkoottam constituency in the Thiruvananthapuram district but lost to a CPI(M) candidate.

In the 2024 general election, she contested from the Alappuzha constituency and lost.