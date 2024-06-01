Saji Cherian is an Indian politician from Kerala. He currently serves as the minister for fisheries, culture, and youth affairs in the second Pinaravi Vijayan Government and as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Chengannur constituency. He was also the former Minister for Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Affairs in the Second Vijayan ministry. Following a controversial speech in Mallapally in 2002, he resigned amid mounting pressure from the opposition. He returned as the minister again the following year after the high court of Kerala rejected a petition against him.

As a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), he currently represents the Chengannur constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, a position he secured with a resounding victory in the 2021 elections. Cherian's political awakening began during his student days when he joined the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M). He was the SFI state secretary in 2000. Continuing his ascent within the party ranks, he assumed the role of state secretary for the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), in 2004.

The year 2021 marked a pivotal moment in Cherian's political career as he contested the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections from the Chengannur constituency. His victory, with a margin of 20,956 votes over his closest rival, K. Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), solidified the CPI(M)'s dominance in the region.