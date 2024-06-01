Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is an Indian politician and is currently the cabinet minister of Roads and Buildings and Cinematography in Telangana. He served as a MLA for the Nalgonda Constituency for 20 years consecutively, after which he served as a Member of Parliament of Bhuvanagri Parliament Constituency from 2019 to 2023. He joined the Congress Party in 1986 as NSUI District I charge and has worked his way up. He was the Deputy Floor Leader in the Telangana Legislative Party. He won as a candidate from Nalgonda assembly constituency four times, in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He was a Minister for Information Technology in YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s government. He served as a minister for ports. In 2019, he was again elected as Member of Parliament from Bhuvanagiri constituency.

In 2004 when he became member of the Legislative Assembly, he facilitated infrastructure development in the constituency. In 2009 after being el ected in Assembly elections he was the Minister for Information Technology, Sports, youth, Communications, Airports, Ports and Natural Gas Industries. After the 2014 elections, he was the Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress Parliamentary in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. In 2019, he was elected in the 17th Lok Sabha elections and he became MP fro Bhongir constituencies. He was the Member of standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel. He was the Member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate affairs.