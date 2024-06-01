A seasoned politician and a prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a rich political career spanning several decades.

Virendra Singh Mast's political journey began in the late 1980s when he became actively involved with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP. His leadership skills and dedication to the party's ideology quickly caught the attention of senior party members, and he was appointed as the District President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (B.J.P.) in 1989.

In 1991, Virendra Singh Mast achieved a significant milestone in his political career when he was elected to the 10th Lok Sabha, representing the Ballia constituency. He served as the State President of the BJP Kisan Morcha from 1996 to 1998, where he spearheaded several initiatives aimed at improving agricultural practices and empowering farmers.

In 1998, Virendra Singh Mast was re-elected to the 12th Lok Sabha, reaffirming his popularity and effectiveness as a leader.

From 2000 to 2004, Virendra Singh Mast served as the State Coordinator of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a socio-cultural organization affiliated with the BJP. During this time, he worked tirelessly to promote indigenous industries and products, in line with the BJP's commitment to self-reliance and economic development.

In May 2014, Virendra Singh Mast was re-elected to the 16th Lok Sabha, marking his third term as a Member of Parliament. His tenure in the 16th Lok Sabha was marked by his active participation in parliamentary committees, including the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table, the Standing Committee on Agriculture, and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

In May 2019, Virendra Singh Mast was once again re-elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, further solidifying his position as a seasoned parliamentarian. As the national president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Virendra Singh Mast has been instrumental in launching several initiatives to promote awareness among farmers and villagers, especially in the field of agriculture. One such initiative is the "Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan," which aims to educate farmers about modern agricultural practices and improve their livelihoods.