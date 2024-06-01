  1. HOME
Name: Sanjaykaka Patil

Born: 04 January 1965) Chinchani, Maharashtra, India
Spouse: Jyoti Patil

Sanjaykaka Patil, also known as Sanjay Sadashivrao Patil, is an Indian politician associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Karad constituency in Maharashtra. Patil has been active in politics for several years and has held various positions within the BJP.

He was Vice President of Sangli Municipal Corporation and President of Indian Youth Congress in Sangli district. In 1996, he was a member of Zila Parishad, Sangli. He was arranging the fronts against the Government for the farmers' problems in Sangli district. He is also the President of Shri Ganapati Jilha Krushi Audyogik Sarv Seva Sahkari Society, Sangli. He was the former President of Annasaheb M. K. Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, Maharashtra. He was a member of the Legislative Council of Maharashtra from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He is a present Member of Parliament for Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. He was competing with NCP Leader R. R. Patil for Tasgaon - Kavathe-Mahankal Legislative Assembly. He lost the election of MLA in Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal Assembly by a few votes. In February 2014 he quit NCP and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. He contested Sangli seat in Indian general elections in 2014 as BJP / NDA candidate and won the election with a majority of 238,000 votes. He defeated the Indian National Congress leader Pratik Patil.

Hailing from the Sangli region, his dedication to improving the area in all forms is very clear through his Sangli First-Beyond the horizon project. The project is an initiative of SMK Entrepreneurs Forum and CREDAI Sangli held at Walchand College of Engineering for promoting the businesses at Sangli and making Sangli industry sufficient. It is the visionary endeavour and development initiative aimed at transforming the Sangli district in Maharashtra, India, into a model region known for its progress and prosperity. Led by local leaders and community stakeholders, the initiative focuses on various aspects of development, including infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare, and socio-economic empowerment.

The goal of "Sangli First - Beyond the Horizon" is to address the challenges faced by the district and unlock its full potential for growth and development. This may involve implementing strategic projects, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, promoting sustainable practices, and improving the overall quality of life for residents.

The initiative likely involves collaboration between government agencies, private sector partners, civil society organizations, and local communities to achieve its objectives. By prioritizing the interests of Sangli and its people, the initiative seeks to create a brighter future for the district and set an example for other regions to follow.

Apart from this, Patil has been involved in several other proceedings to ensure holistic development of every region he's headed. His contributions range across various platforms and include-:

  1. Infrastructure Development: He has worked towards the development of infrastructure in his constituency, including roads, bridges, and other essential amenities, to improve connectivity and facilitate economic growth.
  2. Agricultural Welfare: Given the agrarian nature of his constituency, Patil has focused on agricultural welfare measures, such as providing support to farmers, implementing irrigation projects, and promoting modern farming techniques to enhance productivity.
  3. Social Welfare Initiatives: He has been actively involved in implementing social welfare programs aimed at upliftment of marginalized communities, including access to education, healthcare, and housing schemes.
  4. Advocacy for Regional Development: Patil has advocated for policies and projects that promote the overall development of the Karad region, including industrialization, job creation, and attracting investments to spur economic growth.
  5. Political Leadership: As a leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party, he has played a crucial role in mobilizing party workers, strategizing electoral campaigns, and representing the interests of his constituents at both the state and national levels.

