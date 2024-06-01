Prasanna Kumar Patasani is an Indian lawyer, philosopher, poet, and former member of Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. He represented the Bhubaneswar constituency of Odisha from 1998 to 2019. He was elected as a Member of Parliament for five terms. He is the senior vice president and founder member of the Biju Janata Dal. Currently, he is working as a Member of the State Planning Board, Government of Odisha with a Cabinet Minister Status.

Patsani had joined the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi ashram at Rishikesh and went through Yoga Asanas training. He has travelled worldwide with the team of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. He returned to India and was the founder and President of Maharishi College of Natural Law in Bhubaneshwar. Thereafter, he has opened hundreds of institutions in Odisha.

Prasanna Patasani has been elected four times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly and four times as a Member of Parliament. He is a great follower of Shri Biju Patnaik.

He has published 60 books in different languages and has written about 100 articles. He had gone underground for about 12 years to save himself from imprisonment on his alleged involvement with the Maoists and their cause.