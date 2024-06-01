Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta is an Indian politician and a member of parliament to the 17th Lok Sabha from Peddapalle Lok Sabha constituency, Telangana. He was born in Thimmapur, village in Telangana.

He won the 2019 Indian general election being a Bharat Rashtra Samithi candidate. Before the elections he resigned from his job.

Venkatesh Netha contested the 2018 Assembly elections on Congress ticket and ended up losing, however his unwavering commitment and dedication later led to him joining BRS ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He ended up contesting from Peddapalli parliament and was finally elected as a Lok Sabha Member. He joined the Indian National Congress party in the presence of All India Congress Committee general secretary K. C. Venugopal in New Delhi on 6 February 2024.